U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is an objectively contemptible human being for a myriad of reasons, but even given all that, this writer would’ve strongly preferred to address the ignominious end to her professional career with a little more decorum and respect, if only because that’s what decent people do.

Yes, time and time again, Rapinoe has shown herself to be anything but decent and not particularly deserving of any grace, but as a sports fan, it just doesn’t feel right to send off a decorated athlete — even one as obnoxious as Rapinoe — with a snicker.

Or, at least, it didn’t feel right until Rapinoe opened her mouth following a Saturday night non-contact injury that, in all likelihood, will be the last image of her on a soccer field.

First, here’s the injury and the immediately palpable devastation from Rapinoe:

Megan Rapinoe goes down with an injury less than three minutes into the NWSL Final in her last career game 💔 She receives a standing ovation from Snapdragon Stadium pic.twitter.com/uwqG2epzMK — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) November 12, 2023

If this was actually the last time anyone saw Rapinoe on the pitch, then yes, perhaps you ignore all of her past transgressions and simply wish her the best in her post-playing career.

But it was not the last time anyone saw Rapinoe, as she made a point to come out post-game with perhaps her most vile statement ever — which is saying something.

Watch for yourself below:

Are you sad that Megan Rapinoe's career is over? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (22 Votes) No: 96% (475 Votes)

Megan Rapinoe says this about her injury and leaving the game early. “If there was a god, this is proof there isn’t” 🎥 @NWSL pic.twitter.com/Iv6kIaYidz — Area Sports Network (@AreaSportsNet) November 12, 2023

After joking around about finding the same surgeon who worked on injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Rapinoe launched a blasphemous salvo that was no laughing matter — and it began with a remark that might be the understatement of the century:

“I’m not a religious person or anything,” Rapinoe began. “And if there wasn’t God, like, this is proof that there isn’t, because this is f***ed up. So, yeah, it just, it’s just f***ed up, you know?”

Oh, we know.

But the messed up part isn’t the devastating injury that Rapinoe suffered, which happens all the time in sports (and those athletes certainly aren’t questioning God’s existence because of it.)

The messed up part is the otherworldly narcissism exhibited by the soccer star.

Seriously, she suffers an injury so God must not exist? She does know that profoundly Christian athletes (and everyday Christians, as well) suffer catastrophic injuries right?

Somebody needs to tell Ms. Rapinoe that God is not here to glorify her.

The exact opposite is true, in fact: We are all here to uplift God and His glory.

So no, as absurd as it is to have to say this, Rapinoe’s devastating injury offers no “proof” of God’s existence, or lack thereof.

It does, however, offer proof that Rapinoe’s on-field career is finished — totally and completely — and the world will frankly be better off with her vain, anti-American, and anti-woman voice having a smaller platform.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.