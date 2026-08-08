Megan Rapinoe Melts Down After Seeing Photo of Sophie Cunningham with Riley Gaines

I regret to inform you that Megan Rapinoe is still around and still demanding that we pay attention to her ramblings.

Rapinoe, in case you’ve forgotten, was (emphasis on the past tense) known for two things. First, she was almost the best player on the 163rd or so most-followed sports squad in America, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Every four years, we maybe sorta paid attention to her and then forgot whether they won the World Cup. (Pop quiz: Did they last time? And what year was it held? And who did they beat/lose to? If you got all that right, congratulations: You’re either woke, a soccer nerd, or just a lucky guesser.)

Second, in between the quadrennial forced feminist reeducation pageant that is the women’s World Cup, Rapinoe has carved out a career for herself as a political and social pundit, particularly around transgender participation in women’s sports.

She believes in Title IX, which she credits with giving her the opportunity to play soccer at an elite level, but also believes we should let men into women’s sports because “your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important.” (Her words.)

Rapinoe has retired from soccer, so the first part of that grift has ended, which means she’s really leaning on the second half. And — would you believe it? — she has Strong Opinions™ about Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham believing that boys don’t belong in girls sports.

Cunningham, mind you, was dragged into this rather against her will. Asked about her position on it in a July ESPN interview, she said that she “got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans.”

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“And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” she said. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Well, that touched off a firestorm, especially after she stood by the remarks. Needless to say, this sent the woke sisterhood of the traveling WNBAers into conniptions, including getting Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve to don these preposterous duds during a game against Cunningham’s Fever squad.

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wearing a “Trans Kids Belong” shirt against the Fever today pic.twitter.com/wbQuMMMAJ3 — OutKick (@Outkick) August 2, 2026

But if there’s cultural grift going on, darn tootin’ that Megan Rapinoe is going to get some of that action on her podcast, which had literally thousands of views as of Saturday morning. (That’s charitably speaking; it has a bit over 1,900 on YouTube, which isn’t precisely multiples of thousands. That’s also 12,000 fewer views than a video posted on the same day as a video of a guy walking around a dead mall in Maryland and 14,000 fewer views than a two-hour play-through of the notoriously terrible 1995 Atari Jaguar video game “Attack of the Mutant Penguins.” Relevancy!)

Surprise, surprise, she’s not a fan — especially given that Cunningham took a photo with Riley Gaines, the activist who’s helped draw attention to trans men invading and dominating women’s sports.

“In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham emphasized how she wanted to ‘protect,’ quote unquote, ‘young girls in the locker room,'” Rapinoe tut-tutted. “After the article was published, Cunningham defended her comments and was recently photographed with Riley Gaines at an Indiana Fever game.

“I don’t know Sophie, so I can only project what I see about her beliefs based on her actions,” Rapinoe continued. “And seeing a picture of her with Riley Gaines after the game told me everything I need to know about what’s happening. Riley Gaines has made it her life’s mission to exclude trans people from public life.

“She’s directly tied to the Heritage Foundation, the authors of Project 2025 and now 2026, who have now published a report that suggests that they want to repeal Title IX, the very piece of legislation that allowed athletes like Sophie and myself to compete in sports,” she continued.

“And this is where I think the accountability with having a major platform is extremely important. You can hear it even in the language being used — that the root of trans exclusion is to protect young girls from men … it frames the conversation as if we’re protecting young girls from men being in WNBA locker rooms. Not happening.”

This is where the “Arrested Development” narrator would interject via voice-over: “This was a lie.”

It has nothing to do with the WNBA and everything to do with protecting young girls in sports, which Rapinoe acknowledged just seconds later when she said that laws banning boys from playing girls sports “are excluding kids, kids, from playing youth sports.”







Which they’re not, of course. They can play sports — boys sports. But then again, why should we be surprised? This was a farrago of lies, including the fact that Gaines and Cunningham are the ones trying to weaken Title IX and not Rapinoe and her ilk.

And of course, we know how much sympathy Rapinoe has for young girls.

As she said in 2022: “I would also encourage everyone out there who is afraid someone’s going to have an unfair advantage over their kid to really take a step back and think what are we actually talking about here. We’re talking about people’s lives. I’m sorry, your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important. It’s not more important than any one kid’s life.”

But of course, that’s not what this is all about. Megan Rapinoe is not happy that one of the most popular female athletes in the country is standing up against the LGBT agenda, and that she no longer has the soapbox she once had to clap back at common sense, or that the American people are in Cunningham’s corner.

Well, whatever. Here’s hoping that the 2,000 people who view this rant put a “Trans Kids Belong” sticker on the back of their Subaru. I’m sure that’ll make all the difference.

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