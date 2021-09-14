Path 27
Sports
News
U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday.
U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday. She held a purse emblazoned with the words "In Gay We Trust." (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe Replaces God with 'Gay' in Blasphemous Met Gala Outfit

 By Jack Davis  September 14, 2021 at 6:47am
Path 27

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who is better known for her outrageous political statements than her performance on the field, was at it again Monday night at the Mel Gala in New York City.

Rapinoe, whose team failed to bring home a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, wore a red, white and blue pantsuit and carried a clutch purse that she held up to make sure it was photographed as she entered.

“In Gay We Trust,” read the accessory, just in case anyone beyond the reaches of her reams of self-generated coverage was unaware of her gender preferences.

The Associated Press, in its coverage of the fashion gala, gushed over Rapinoe’s appearance, saying that she looked “smashing in her bright red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a royal blue blouse emblazoned with white stars — she nailed Monday evening’s sartorial theme, American independence.”

But others chastised Rapinoe for replacing “God” with “gay,” a move in defiance of the Bible’s Galatians 6:7, which reads: “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.”

Trending:
While Clintons, Bidens and Obamas Attended Ceremony at 9/11 Memorial Yesterday, Trump Quietly Dipped Into a Nearby NYFD Bay

The gala is held to do more than provide a chance for fashion houses to make big bucks off of celebrities trying to outdo one another.

Related:
A Transgender Athlete Just Won Olympic Gold for the First Time Ever

The annual event, a bastion of New York City society that made its first return after the coronavirus, raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, according to USA Today, which included Rapinoe’s look among the “best outfits” worn by athletes to the event.

Although Rapinoe achieved fame for her national anthem protests and other left-wing political statements, the U.S. women’s soccer team paid a price, according to former goalkeeper Hope Solo.

“I think the rhetoric surrounding this team has been both divisive and inclusive. I guess it’s kind of where we are in politics in this day and age,” Solo said, according to The Wrap.

“I think the kneeling thing can be very divisive. I’ve seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way,” she said.

Rapinoe was not the only one to make political statements. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York wore a strapless gown with “Tax the Rich” emblazoned upon it.


Actor Michael Rappaport jabbed Ocasio-Cortez for her fashion choice.

“Custom TAX THE RICH dress while at the most elitist event in the world. @aoc will soon be rich with a ginormous production deal from somewhere & done with Politics, guarantee it. Stop treating ANY of these people like celebrities they are public servants that work for US,” he wrote on Instagram.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
White House Cuts Live Video Feed as Biden Goes Off-Script
AOC Slammed for Wearing 'Tax the Rich' Dress at Event That Costs Tens of Thousands of Dollars Per Ticket
Megan Rapinoe Replaces God with 'Gay' in Blasphemous Met Gala Outfit
NFL Players Gather at Midfield to Take a Knee - Then They Bow Their Heads
'That's So Raven' Star Says She Rejected Disney's Progressive New Direction for Her Character
See more...

Conversation