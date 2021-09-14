Megan Rapinoe Replaces God with 'Gay' in Blasphemous Met Gala Outfit

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who is better known for her outrageous political statements than her performance on the field, was at it again Monday night at the Met Gala in New York City.

Rapinoe, whose team failed to bring home a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, wore a red, white and blue pantsuit and carried a clutch purse that she held up to make sure it was photographed as she entered.

“In Gay We Trust,” read the accessory, just in case anyone beyond the reaches of her reams of self-generated coverage was unaware of her gender preferences.

The Associated Press, in its coverage of the fashion gala, gushed over Rapinoe’s appearance, saying that she looked “smashing in her bright red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a royal blue blouse emblazoned with white stars — she nailed Monday evening’s sartorial theme, American independence.”

But others chastised Rapinoe for replacing “God” with “gay,” a move in defiance of the Bible’s Galatians 6:7, which reads: “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.”

Do not mock God — TwoPiece (@twopiece55) September 14, 2021

This alienates luke warm womens soccer fans like me who are religious. See ya. Don’t care if it matters but I won’t watch another minute. — Royal Leo (@MD69793454) September 14, 2021

Is there an athlete out there with less class than her? — SirByrd (@hilgert_jeff) September 14, 2021

I love it when the rich & powerful lecture at me with their clothing choices. — FCFLINT – fuming incense stencher (@JohnGal20571788) September 14, 2021

The gala is held to do more than provide a chance for fashion houses to make big bucks off of celebrities trying to outdo one another.

The annual event, a bastion of New York City society that made its first return after the coronavirus, raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, according to USA Today, which included Rapinoe’s look among the “best outfits” worn by athletes to the event.

Although Rapinoe achieved fame for her national anthem protests and other left-wing political statements, the U.S. women’s soccer team paid a price, according to former goalkeeper Hope Solo.

“I think the rhetoric surrounding this team has been both divisive and inclusive. I guess it’s kind of where we are in politics in this day and age,” Solo said, according to The Wrap.

“I think the kneeling thing can be very divisive. I’ve seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way,” she said.

Rapinoe was not the only one to make political statements. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York wore a strapless gown with “Tax the Rich” emblazoned upon it.



Actor Michael Rappaport jabbed Ocasio-Cortez for her fashion choice.

“Custom TAX THE RICH dress while at the most elitist event in the world. @aoc will soon be rich with a ginormous production deal from somewhere & done with Politics, guarantee it. Stop treating ANY of these people like celebrities they are public servants that work for US,” he wrote on Instagram.

