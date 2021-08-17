Path 27
Megan Rapinoe Says She's 'Been Thinking About' Retirement 'A Lot' After Olympic Disappointment

 By Kipp Jones  August 17, 2021 at 10:25am
Left-wing U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she has been putting a lot of thought into retirement following an embarrassing performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

After seemingly putting more effort into social activism than playing their sport, the U.S. women’s team took bronze in Tokyo.

Rapinoe, 36, seems to have her better playing days behind her, and she told ESPN that she’s thinking about hanging up the cleats.

She said “she doesn’t know what her playing future looks like and she will ‘need to take some time to think about it,’” the outlet reported Tuesday.

In response to the news that her 39-year-old USWNT teammate, Carli Lloyd, would retire, Rapinoe admitted that it was time for her to mull a similar decision.

“Just in terms of my whole career, I don’t really know yet. I need to take some time to think about it,” she said. “They always say, ‘You’ll know when you know,’ but it’s not really like that, because you could kind of keep going, and it’s like, ‘Aw yeah, you’ve accomplished so much, you’ll be fine stepping away.’

“But the conversation is always anguished in your mind. Or people just don’t think about it. I’ve been thinking about it a lot.”

Rapinoe did not expound on her thoughts on retirement or offer a timetable on when such a decision will be made.

At her age, however, it’s difficult to see her again representing the U.S. in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Would you like to see Rapinoe retire?

After the last several years of divisive activism, surely a lot of Americans would prefer that the leftist retire.

The U.S. lost in Japan to Sweden and Canada — two teams that should have been handled easily. But Rapinoe was focused on overt political displays and not soccer, apparently.

More than anything, she has become synonymous with disrespecting America in front of the world:

It’s also important to remember how Rapinoe has negatively affected soccer:

Rapinoe’s trademark kneeling during the national anthem has angered patriotic sports fans for years now.

That, coupled with her declining game, should mean the end of her long career representing the red, white and blue.

Perhaps at some point the women’s team will acquire a new face. Hopefully, that person will be one who embodies America’s principles and doesn’t openly show hostility toward the flag and country.

Rapinoe’s retirement would give the women’s team a chance to reboot and get back to winning big games — and also a shot at reconnecting with fans who have turned away from “woke” sports in droves.

Truth and Accuracy

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Conversation