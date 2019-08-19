SECTIONS
Megan Rapinoe Thinks Her Dad Voted for Trump and Needs To ‘Go to Therapy’

By Josh Manning
Published August 19, 2019 at 1:31pm
Print

Megan Rapinoe, the extremely controversial U.S. women’s soccer player, continues her quest to eliminate half of her fans by kneeling during the national anthem and regularly spouting her politics — her very, very anti-Trump politics.

Sitting down with The Guardian’s Emma Brockes in Los Angeles, Rapinoe opined on a number of topics — perpetual partying after the World Cup win, being gay, declaring “I deserve this” as she kissed the trophy, and, of course, her inescapable Trump hatred.

Though much of it was predictable, the interview wasn’t horrible. One of the less predictable moments of the interview involved the topic of Rapinoe’s family.

Rapinoe hails from Redding, California, a fairly conservative area. Her dad runs a construction business, while her mom works as a waitress.

Rapinoe said politics never really came up at home.

Lately, however, politics has begun to rear its head in the Rapinoe home, much to her frustration.

“Both of my parents should be really progressive — especially my mom — and I don’t get that they’re not,” Rapinoe said.

“I’m always saying: ‘You guys should really be Democrats!’ But they’re not, so what’s happening?”

Referring to “major blow-ups” and “some dust-ups,” Rapinoe says she’s baffled by her parents — especially her father’s — refusal to compromise on politics.

“I think my dad voted for Trump and I’ll say: ‘I don’t get it. How are you simultaneously as proud as punch of me, and watching Fox News all the time, [who are doing] takedowns of your daughter?’”

Rapinoe said her parents’ behavior is so incongruent, it’s resulted in her thinking, “You guys need to go to therapy.”

What Rapinoe is clearly missing, however, is that it’s possible for parents to love their child and not agree with everything that child believes or does.

If anything, the situation Rapinoe’s describing should make her slow down and consider more carefully why exactly her parents are willing to listen to those who condemn her attitude and political actions.

After all, if you know your parents love you (and Rapinoe obviously does), and you also know they find value in something that exposes your flaws, maybe it’s time to examine (or re-examine) yourself.

Maybe they’re on to something that you can’t see because of inexperience or won’t see because of pride.

Maybe instead of sending others to therapy, she should engage in a little therapy herself, asking if the people on Fox (and in her parent’s home) see something she doesn’t.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

