After Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, criticized the game show “Deal or No Deal” for objectifying her and the women working on it, there has been a lot of backlash to her comments. Notably, other women who worked on the show have said that Meghan’s comments were simply not true.

In her Spotify podcast “Archetypes,” Meghan had an episode with Paris Hilton on Tuesday in which she talked about some of her past experiences as a briefcase model on the show.

“I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on this stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype,” Meghan said.

Patricia Kara, a former model who was also on the game show said that Meghan’s argument that the women were objectified or treated like “bimbos” was not true, Fox News reported.

“Everyone on the show knew their role, knew the image, auditioned, volunteered and accepted the job. I do not share her experience at all. I never felt objectified,” Kara told Fox News Digital.

Meghan even claimed that there was an option for the models on the show to add padding to their bras.

Kara rebutted that claim and said it was untrue.

“There is no truth to the padding station. In all the years I worked on the show, that never existed,” Kara told Fox.

Kara is not alone in her critique of Meghan though.

Is Meghan telling the truth about ‘Deal or No Deal’? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (8 Votes) No: 99% (537 Votes)

Dina Cerchione, a stylist who worked on the show, wrote on Instagram about how great an experience she had working behind the scenes of the show.

“It’s been a rough week watching a show I love SO much be criticized,” Cerchione wrote in her post.

“We all knew how lucky we were and how special our TV family was. There was a mission at work to do the best we could, take care of our full team and treat everyone with the respect they earned and deserved,” the post continued.

“I’m proud to have been a part of the show and the Deal or No Deal Family and always will be,” she added.

Another former model, Donna Feldman, from the show also spoke out against Meghan.

“Instead of ever feeling like a bimbo, I knew … working alongside such wonderful people like Howie Mandel would only lead to bigger and better things for me,” Donna Feldman told Fox News Digital.

Meghan’s comments gained a lot of attention not just through her podcast and the comments from others who also worked on the show, but Whoopi Goldberg also critiqued her on “The View.”

“That’s TV, baby. But what did you think you were going to? You know that’s what the show was,” Goldberg said in response to Meghan’s comments on the podcast.

Meghan has not made any public comments to address the blowback she has received.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.