Prince Harry would like to be able to have a residence in Britain, but even if he gets one, don’t expect to see Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, living there, according to some royal family watchers.

Kinsey Schofield, who hosts the “To Di For Daily” podcast, said California-based Harry wants a British base from which to visit his family, according to Fox News.

“I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick. It just depends on the day. I’m sure Harry could get homesick, and we know that he is prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve,” she said.

“Meghan has likely permitted him to try to establish an additional residence in the UK if that will make him happy, but I doubt she has any desire to participate in the process or visit,” she added.

“She feels rejected by the UK and that does not sit well with her. I don’t even think she has any desire to win them over again. Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats,” Schofield continued.

She also noted: “I don’t think the family cares if [Harry] buys property in the UK. I think they are consumed with healing and loving one another right now.”

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said she doubts Harry and Meghan would divide their time between Britain and the United States.

“Meghan has made it quite obvious that she doesn’t want to spend any time in the UK and Harry will not do anything without her support,” Chard said.

“I believe Prince Harry and Meghan are very happy in the US. However, I feel Prince Harry would still like a family home here in the UK,” she said.

Do you follow the royal family? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 21% (9 Votes) No: 79% (34 Votes)

“It would be a smart move for Prince Harry to secure a family home here in the UK as he can start building bridges with his family. It is up to him to make amends and rebuild family trust if there is going to be any family connection going forward. He should do this for his children.”

Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, also said Harry is seeking a British home, according to the New York Post.

“It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about. Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants,” Harrold said.

“Not having a home in the UK was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change,” he added.

Harrold mused: “You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that.”

Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers said that a first step to reconciliation would involve Harry talking less about the royal family, according to Sky News Australia.

“I think, certainly, members from the royal family have told Harry if he wants a relationship with the rest of the family, then first and foremost, he has got to stop talking about them,” Myers said.

“They can’t go about making money off their associations with the royal family. Hopefully, they’ll see that the royal family’s very, very united without them and if they do want the relationship moving forward, then they kind of need to take the sting out of the … things they say sometimes,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.