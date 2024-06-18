Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Feels 'Rejected' as 'Homesick' Prince Harry Looks for New Residence
Prince Harry would like to be able to have a residence in Britain, but even if he gets one, don’t expect to see Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, living there, according to some royal family watchers.
Kinsey Schofield, who hosts the “To Di For Daily” podcast, said California-based Harry wants a British base from which to visit his family, according to Fox News.
“I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick. It just depends on the day. I’m sure Harry could get homesick, and we know that he is prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve,” she said.
“Meghan has likely permitted him to try to establish an additional residence in the UK if that will make him happy, but I doubt she has any desire to participate in the process or visit,” she added.
“She feels rejected by the UK and that does not sit well with her. I don’t even think she has any desire to win them over again. Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats,” Schofield continued.
She also noted: “I don’t think the family cares if [Harry] buys property in the UK. I think they are consumed with healing and loving one another right now.”
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said she doubts Harry and Meghan would divide their time between Britain and the United States.
“Meghan has made it quite obvious that she doesn’t want to spend any time in the UK and Harry will not do anything without her support,” Chard said.
“I believe Prince Harry and Meghan are very happy in the US. However, I feel Prince Harry would still like a family home here in the UK,” she said.
“It would be a smart move for Prince Harry to secure a family home here in the UK as he can start building bridges with his family. It is up to him to make amends and rebuild family trust if there is going to be any family connection going forward. He should do this for his children.”
Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, also said Harry is seeking a British home, according to the New York Post.
“It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about. Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants,” Harrold said.
“Not having a home in the UK was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change,” he added.
Harrold mused: “You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that.”
Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers said that a first step to reconciliation would involve Harry talking less about the royal family, according to Sky News Australia.
“I think, certainly, members from the royal family have told Harry if he wants a relationship with the rest of the family, then first and foremost, he has got to stop talking about them,” Myers said.
“They can’t go about making money off their associations with the royal family. Hopefully, they’ll see that the royal family’s very, very united without them and if they do want the relationship moving forward, then they kind of need to take the sting out of the … things they say sometimes,” he said.
