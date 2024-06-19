Share
News

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Labeled 'Delusional'; 'Irritated' About Not Being Wealthier than Other UK Celebs: Book

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2024 at 11:44am
Share

A new book says Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was shocked to find out that she was not more important than former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, according to a new book.

In his book “House of Beckham,” author Tom Bower called Meghan “delusional” for thinking her place on the social ladder was above Victoria Beckham, according to a British outlet, the Independent.

The book said Meghan “put on airs” around the wife of soccer legend David Beckham.

“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame,” Bower wrote in the book.

“As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order,” he wrote.

Trending:
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Labeled 'Delusional'; 'Irritated' About Not Being Wealthier than Other UK Celebs: Book

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself,” he wrote.

The book said Meghan “ordered” Prince Harry to call out David Beckham after information about her was leaked to the media.

“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan make-up advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash,” Bower wrote.

The author continued: “Sensitive to the media’s probing into her unusual past, Meghan was outraged by The Sun’s report. This was the latest of a series of nasty revelations by London’s newspapers. Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham.”

Do you follow the royal family?

Meghan is currently hyping products under her American Riviera Orchard brand.

Mark Borkowski, a PR consultant, said Meghan’s “bottom line” is whether what she delivers matches the waiting, according to Newsweek.

“If there’s all this hype and it’s just a couple of bottles of spring water and a mediocre jam at a high price, then imagine what’s going to come down on them from a great height,” he said

“They’re banking on curiosity. We’re asking questions, we’re waiting, so the longer they don’t tell us what it is, the greater the expectation on what it’s going to be,” Borkowski added.

Borkowski also told Newsweek that supporters of Harry and Meghan are playing a dangerous game by spreading rumors on social media about Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Related:
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Feels 'Rejected' as 'Homesick' Prince Harry Looks for New Residence

“No one believes in the depths of this battle that still goes on that either party would want to seize upon health issues to fight a war,” he said. “I think there are some lines of demarcation. Particularly the health of the king and Kate. I don’t think they’re deploying their troops.”

“This is more about the danger of foot soldiers who are uncontrollable because they enjoy their own coverage,” Borkowski said.

“It’s a danger in terms of spreading rumors, in terms of their own fame and their own ego and their own self-determination. A danger to truth. They’re part of an army of people on social media who are driving more and more conspiracy theories,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




WNBA Star Rookie Suffers Devastating Injury, Likely Ending Her Season, Leaving Fans Heartbroken
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Labeled 'Delusional'; 'Irritated' About Not Being Wealthier than Other UK Celebs: Book
Trump Calls Out 'Democrats' New Form of Cheating' as House Republicans Attempt to Fight Back
Trump-Backed Navy Vet Wins Senate Primary, Will Face Off Against Tim Kaine
Solar Co. Collapses, Customers Furious as Dems' Favorite Power Source Leaves Homeowners High and Dry
See more...

Conversation