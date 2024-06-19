A new book says Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was shocked to find out that she was not more important than former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, according to a new book.

In his book “House of Beckham,” author Tom Bower called Meghan “delusional” for thinking her place on the social ladder was above Victoria Beckham, according to a British outlet, the Independent.

The book said Meghan “put on airs” around the wife of soccer legend David Beckham.

“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame,” Bower wrote in the book.

“As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order,” he wrote.

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself,” he wrote.

The book said Meghan “ordered” Prince Harry to call out David Beckham after information about her was leaked to the media.

“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan make-up advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash,” Bower wrote.

The author continued: “Sensitive to the media’s probing into her unusual past, Meghan was outraged by The Sun’s report. This was the latest of a series of nasty revelations by London’s newspapers. Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham.”

Meghan is currently hyping products under her American Riviera Orchard brand.

Mark Borkowski, a PR consultant, said Meghan’s “bottom line” is whether what she delivers matches the waiting, according to Newsweek.

“If there’s all this hype and it’s just a couple of bottles of spring water and a mediocre jam at a high price, then imagine what’s going to come down on them from a great height,” he said

“They’re banking on curiosity. We’re asking questions, we’re waiting, so the longer they don’t tell us what it is, the greater the expectation on what it’s going to be,” Borkowski added.

Borkowski also told Newsweek that supporters of Harry and Meghan are playing a dangerous game by spreading rumors on social media about Catherine, Princess of Wales.

“No one believes in the depths of this battle that still goes on that either party would want to seize upon health issues to fight a war,” he said. “I think there are some lines of demarcation. Particularly the health of the king and Kate. I don’t think they’re deploying their troops.”

“This is more about the danger of foot soldiers who are uncontrollable because they enjoy their own coverage,” Borkowski said.

“It’s a danger in terms of spreading rumors, in terms of their own fame and their own ego and their own self-determination. A danger to truth. They’re part of an army of people on social media who are driving more and more conspiracy theories,” he said.

