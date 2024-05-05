Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Is Being 'Laughed Out of Hollywood' as A-Listers' Interest Is Fading Fast: Report

The efforts of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to resuscitate her career are flatlining, according to a new report.

According to In Touch, Meghan’s recent ideas to keep the cash and fame flowing are foundering, and even A-listers who once gravitated to her are keeping their distance.

“Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success — and you get the impression hard work isn’t really Meghan’s thing,” what In Touch called a showbiz source said.

“She was a nobody when she married Harry in 2018 but immediately thought she deserved a place at the A-listers’ table. Now, after all her failures, those A-listers — and the royals — are laughing at her!” the source said.

What In Touch said was a palace source noted that the couple have achieved their current state of disfavor.

“Almost everything they’ve tried has ended in disaster,” the courtier said.

“Meghan gets greedy,” the source continued. “She wants everything all at once, and it’s backfiring on her again. She’s become a total joke and is overplaying her hand.”

The launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, drew jeers, the report said.

“Meghan had the opportunity of a lifetime by marrying a real-life prince,” the palace source said. “She had the potential of being in the world’s spotlight forever just by accepting her royal role. But she gave that up for bigger things, and now she’s flogging jam.

Do you like Meghan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (50 Votes) No: 97% (1831 Votes)

“No wonder people are laughing, on both sides of the Atlantic! We hear Harry’s laid down the law. He’s mortified by the blowback over their sketchy projects and is insisting he won’t tolerate another show business disaster. If the new projects go belly-up again, they are going to have to find new ways to pay their bills, including crawling back to the royal family,” the palace source said.

In February, Meghan made a deal with Lemonada Media to host inspirational content and replicate her “Archetypes” podcast. Then came the lifestyle brand and an announcement she was doing a lifestyle show for Netflix.

“That clearly didn’t go down well with Lemonada,” the palace source said, noting that the media firm shoved Meghan’s projects off until 2025. “They surely expected to be Meghan’s priority project, but she must have decided she had bigger fish to fry with Netflix.”

“It’s another miscalculation by Meghan,” the palace source said.

“Meghan’s new ventures are destined to fail. She has no experience in building a brand, and someone must tell her she needs to be more likable to be marketable. If the public doesn’t like you, they won’t get behind you, and no amount of money you throw at the problem will make it go away,” the palace source said.

“Meghan is a control freak who’s finding out you can’t order someone to like you. She should have learned that lesson during her disastrous time at the palace, but she’s too blinded by her own ambition to see it,” the palace source said

A New York Post report on Meghan’s woes said in its headline that she was being “laughed out of Hollywood.”

In a recent column in the New York Post, Caroline Bullock said the launch of Meghan’s brand by sending strawberry jam to A-list pals “combines all of Markle’s worst traits: the ego, pretensions, social climbing, limpet-like association with fellow rich and powerful.”

“What’s more, the eloquence and spontaneity that could impress when making school visits or casual speeches have given way to therapy-speak cliches in self-congratulatory podcasts,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry will give a reading at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers, according to the Express. Meghan will not join him.

“She does not want to return to Britain in a hurry. There are many people here who won’t be sad about that. Meghan will be wary of getting booed at St Paul’s,” commentator Richard Eden said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.