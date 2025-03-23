Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Roasted After Eagle-Eyed Viewers Notice Weird Problem with Her Homemade Waffles

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has committed the unforgivable sin in the realm of lifestyle influencers (or whatever she thinks she is — we’ll get to that).

According to Page Six, fans of the ex-royal were roiled when they caught the insufferable duchess being inauthentic.

The controversy began with an Instagram story posted Monday, purportedly showing Meghan making green waffles for her children, 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, for St. Patrick’s Day.

Social media users noticed that the waffle iron Meghan poured her homemade batter into looked suspiciously unlike the waffle she topped and served to the children.

Royal watchers on social media platform X picked up on the problem and dragged Meghan for it, including the account HarrysGreySuit.

“It looks like a green frozen waffle. This chick always always messes everything up,” the user posted with accompanying photographic evidence.

Good catch Sab ! It looks like a green frozen waffle 😂This chick always always messes everything up. https://t.co/TIYpibOrl6 pic.twitter.com/7BcAGrQSir — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) March 18, 2025

As Page Six pointed out, the appliance Meghan used in the video looked like the Cuisinart Waring Pro WMK200 Belgian Waffle Maker, which makes thick, fluffy waffles divided into four sections.

By contrast, the photo of the one she posted with the caption, “For the kids …” resembled a frozen green Eggo topped with whipped cream, blueberries, and a kiwi slice arranged into a confection countenance of Edvard Munch‘s “The Scream.”

Another royal watcher posted a side-by-side of Meghan’s waffle that matched the waffle iron — complemented by a pretty green drink — next to her kids’ scary-faced, soggy, and sad flat disk.

“Every single day Meghan Markle proves herself to be a terrible MOTHER,” the account MeghansMole posted to X on Monday.

“Meghan will plate gourmet homemade waffles for herself while her paycheque gets some chemical filled crap waffle. I guess the kids aren’t good enough,” the harsh caption noted.

Every single day Meghan Markle proves herself to be a terrible MOTHER Meghan will plate gourmet homemade waffles for herself while her paycheque gets some chemical filled crap waffle I guess the kids aren’t good enough 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/8FQDTbgl3k — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) March 18, 2025

Thanks to Page Six’s exclusive, we now know these were made on two different waffle cookers, though it doesn’t specify if one belonged to Kellogg’s.

Many social media users took the opportunity of the waffle debacle to comment on Meghan’s repeated lies and phoniness, including one user who called her a “walking scam.”

I immediately saw the difference when I saw the video. I couldn’t grasp the reason to lie about waffles. What kind of person needs to do that? Meghan Markle is a walking scam. pic.twitter.com/qtiEXRwK6K — Sher❤ (@TheFabBookLover) March 18, 2025

There was no shortage of people who were angry about Meghan’s waffle whopper, but this is just the latest in a string of such deceptions she’s foisted on the public while trying to claw her way back to relevance.

She’s made similar missteps in her “With Love, Meghan” series on Netflix, which is obviously an attempt to rebrand herself after she ripped Prince Harry away from his birthright fortune and royal future while trashing his family on the way out.

Now, she wants to become a lifestyle influencer, how-to content creator, or perhaps just someone other than the ruthless gold-digging narcissist who has united Brits and Americans in their hatred for her.

Meghan is the worst kind of wealthy person, who believes that we little people will fawn over anyone who pretends to be “just like us.”

What she doesn’t understand is that the people she’s trying to capture as her audience are too jaded to play that game.

They are too cynical not to notice that what comes out of her mouth is just as fake as that veneered smile that she flashes while mocking her husband or airing her in-laws’ dirty laundry and crying about their racism with Oprah.

The only thing that made Meghan even remotely interesting was her ties to the royal family, which she severed and burned the second she thought it served her.

She could have had the princess fairytale ending — even while married to the “Spare” — that is the dream of every little girl.

Instead, she took a wrecking ball to her husband’s life and his family’s legacy in exchange for the chance to create boring, contrived, and ultimately forgettable internet content.

Perhaps the waffle-gate scandal is a fitting metaphor for her content. Meghan pretends what she offers us is wholesome and authentic, but in reality, it’s cheap, artificial, and unappealing— just like her kid’s waffle.

And it’s only a matter of time until she figures out that her career — if one could call it that — is toast.

