Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York City on April 23.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York City on April 23. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to Be Stripped of Royal Title: Report

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2025 at 6:47am
After Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stirred the water by using her royal title five years after she was told not to do so publicly, a new report said she will lose that title when Prince William ascends to the throne.

Meghan acquired the right to use “HRH,” which stands for His/Her Royal Highness upon her marriage to Prince Harry. In 2020, when Harry and Meghan broke away from the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth said the title was not to be used again in public, although no formal document was signed, as noted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Meghan’s right to use the title became a subject of controversy when two uses of “HRH” appeared recently. In one, podcaster Jamie Kern Lima showed a gift basket with a printed card saying, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” Meghan also published a letter addressing her as “Your Royal Highness,” according to the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast said a former courtier it did not name said Meghan’s use of her royal title will infuriate William.

“Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t. He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for, and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him,” the source said.

“Charles has completely lost control. It’s apparent that Harry and Meghan have every intention of making his final years a misery, just as he feared they would,” the Daily Beast quoted what it said was a friend of William as saying.

“Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is. She knows he won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found,” the source said.

Should the royal title be stripped from Meghan?

Norman Baker, a former government minister, said that in his opinion, “[T]he bestowing of an HRH is in the gift of the monarch. The monarch could remove the HRH title. It would basically be the equivalent to an executive order in the U.S.”

The Daily Beast wrote that a source representing Meghan said she has not broken the agreement, which banned public and commercial use of the title.

“Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes. While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain,” the source said, referring to the gift basket.

Royal author Ingrid Seward said the late queen would be angered at the use of the title.

“I think if her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, was still around, she would be highly offended, as she was very sensitive about that,” she said, according to The U.K. Sun.

“She wouldn’t think it was the correct form, and remember she removed the HRH titles from both Diana and Sarah Ferguson. The Queen didn’t remove HRH but told them not to use it,” she explained.

“But she isn’t here anymore, so maybe Harry and Meghan think they can get away with it.”

