Turns out that California’s leftist governor has a sensible bone (or maybe even two) in his body, after all.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is still a far-left shill, by every metric, but if a new report is true, at least he had the common sense to block Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from being able to contact him.

This scathing report came from British-Jamaican author and television personality Lady Colin Campbell (she also goes by Lady C) during an interview with British media group GB News.

“Now, Lady C, you’re hearing that the Democrats over in Washington are actually desperate to distance themselves from Meghan Markle, tell me more,” GB News host Dan Wootton said.

“Well, yes, but not only in Washington, Dan,” Campbell answered, “also in California.”

It’s worth noting that both Wootton and Campbell acknowledged Meghan’s political aspirations — and that appears to be the source of the Democrats’ annoyance.

And just how annoyed are the Democrats?

“My understanding is that the Democrats are the ones who leaked the Air Force One scenario,” Campbell added, referring to the recent embarrassing story making the rounds that Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan wanted to catch a lift on the presidential aircraft following the queen’s funeral.

They were reportedly denied then — and appear to be getting preemptively denied now.

“But even more important, I have been hearing in the last 36 hours that Gavin Newsom has been harassed by Meghan to such an extent for her putting forward her idea that they should allow her to step into [California Sen.] Dianne Feinstein’s shoes, which would incidentally give her access to the intelligence community,” Campbell said. (The outgoing Feinstein, who is leaving due to age and health, is on the Senate Select Committee of Intelligence.)

Campbell continued: “And [Newsom’s] got so fed-up with her persistence that he has given instructions that her calls are not to be received and not to be passed on to him.”

Then came perhaps the most hilariously petty anecdote from this whole report: “He has personally blocked her from his mobile phone.”

Wootton added that Newsom, much like most of the world apparently, was once a supporter and fan of Harry and Meghan.

If Campbell’s reporting is to be believed, then just like most of the world, again, Newsom appears to be souring on the incessant spotlight chasing of the world’s most notorious (former) royals.

But whether or not Campbell’s specific report regarding Newsom’s exhausted patience is true is almost irrelevant.

Harry and Meghan have shown an uncanny ability to lose friends and alienate people, and that’s true regardless of whether or not the two have been personally blocked by Newsom.

One last thought: What does it say about Harry and Meghan’s collective toxicity that the Democrats (you know, the same group that has no problem shoving a decrepit octogenarian into a brutal re-election campaign or a man with severe physical and cognitive issues into the Pennsylvania Senate) want nothing to do with them?

This might be the rare issue that the Blue Donkeys actually got right.

