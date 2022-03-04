Meghan Markle has been the center of controversy ever since she married into the royal family, and that trend continued on Thursday.

According to Fox News, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, filed a lawsuit against her on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tampa, Florida.

The lawsuit is related to Meghan and Prince Harry’s much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS last year.

During the two-hour show on March 7, 2021, Winfrey asked Meghan about a “supposedly tell-all book” Samantha had written about her. The book is titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.”

“I think it would be very hard to ‘tell all’ when you don’t know me,” Meghan said.

She went on to say she “grew up as an only child” and had not seen Samantha for 18 or 19 years.

WATCH: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tells @Oprah she wasn’t close with her half-sister Samantha and she “changed her last name back to Markle… only when I started dating Harry. So I think that says enough.”#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/unfrStscZl — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 8, 2021

In her lawsuit, Samantha pushed back against these claims.

She said Meghan lied about when she last saw her and made other false statements “designed to destroy [her] reputation,” Fox News reported.

As a result of the interview, Samantha said, she has suffered “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale.”

In addition, she said Meghan’s accusation that she “changed her last name back to Markle … only when I started dating Harry” is false.

Elsewhere in the interview with Winfrey, Meghan said she grew up poor under her father, Thomas Markle. Thomas is also Samantha’s father, and Samantha said the “rags to riches” story was another lie from Meghan.

“Defendant was not forced at the age of 13 to work in low-paying jobs to make ends meet; Defendant attended elite and expensive private schools and dance and acting classes in Los Angeles paid for by her Father,” the lawsuit said, according to Fox News.

“Mr. Markle also paid for all of Defendant’s college education at Northwestern including tuition, rent and living expenses and even took out loans to cover the considerable cost.”

A logical question in any lawsuit is why the defendant would commit the wrongdoing, and Samantha provided her view of that, too.

She said Meghan lied repeatedly to Winfrey because the facts “directly contradict the false narrative and ‘fairy tale life story’ [Meghan] fabricated.”

According to Fox News, Samantha is seeking damages of over $75,000 with the lawsuit.

In a statement to TMZ, Meghan’s attorney, Michael Kump, denied the allegations from Samantha.

“This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior,” Kump said.

“We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

