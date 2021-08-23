Meghan Markle to Finally Be Brought Down? The Queen Reportedly Says 'Enough Is Enough'

The malice within the palace over attacks on the royal family by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could find its way to court, according to a new report.

The Sun reported Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II has had her fill of being trashed by the couple and is ready to fight back.

According to The Sun’s “well-placed source,” the queen has become “exasperated with repeated attacks.”

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough,” the source said.

According to the report, lawyers are now entering the lists to combat allegations that have been flowing freely from the couple as they engage in high-profile interviews in America.

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far,” the source said.

“They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

The trigger for the queen’s ire was the news that Harry is writing a tell-all memoir that will be published next year, which is also Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

A legal warning to Penguin Random House is under consideration, the report said, even as the royals examine their options.

Has Meghan Markle ruined the royal family? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 82% (4869 Votes) No: 18% (1053 Votes)

“The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy. If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life,” the source said.

“It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject,” the source added.

“The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply.”

The royal family believes they are losing the war for public opinion, the report said.

“There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say,” the source said

“I’m writing this [book] not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a July statement, according to Fox News.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he went on.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.