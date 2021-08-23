Path 27
Queen Elizabeth II attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup polo match and a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club, Smith's Lawn on July 11, 2021, in Egham, England.
Queen Elizabeth II attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup polo match and a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club, Smith's Lawn on July 11, 2021, in Egham, England. (Max Mumby - Indigo / Getty Images)

Meghan Markle to Finally Be Brought Down? The Queen Reportedly Says 'Enough Is Enough'

 By Jack Davis  August 23, 2021 at 11:10am
The malice within the palace over attacks on the royal family by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could find its way to court, according to a new report.

The Sun reported Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II has had her fill of being trashed by the couple and is ready to fight back.

According to The Sun’s “well-placed source,” the queen has become “exasperated with repeated attacks.”

“The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough,” the source said.

According to the report, lawyers are now entering the lists to combat allegations that have been flowing freely from the couple as they engage in high-profile interviews in America.

“There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far,” the source said.

“They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

The trigger for the queen’s ire was the news that Harry is writing a tell-all memoir that will be published next year, which is also Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

A legal warning to Penguin Random House is under consideration, the report said, even as the royals examine their options.

Has Meghan Markle ruined the royal family?

“The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy. If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life,” the source said.

“It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject,” the source added.

“The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply.”

The royal family believes they are losing the war for public opinion, the report said.

“There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say,” the source said

“I’m writing this [book] not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a July statement, according to Fox News.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he went on.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




