Meghan Markle Mocked After Video Surfaces of Her Getting Snubbed by 3 Queen Elizabeth Mourners

Millions have mourned Queen Elizabeth II as a beloved national symbol in Britain.

Staunch royalists tend not to view Meghan Markle in the same light.

The American-born British royal seemingly received the cold shoulder from three women mourning the Queen at Windsor Castle on Saturday, according to the Daily Wire.

The mourners declined to shake Markle’s hand as she greeted members of a crowd outside of the castle.

Lady in blue & others ARE ALL OF US. They refuse to shake hands with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Netflix.#GoHomeMeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/0vExQ9LSnL — Yoru Barman (@heg_emon) September 11, 2022

One woman covers her mouth and awkwardly plays with her hands, as another touches her hair and holds her phone. A third woman refused to even make eye contact with Markle — smiling coyly in a manner that drips with a distaste for the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle didn’t discernibly react to the snub — perhaps aware that her unpopularity with the British public has been baked into the cake.

The Twitter user who pointed out the cold interaction defended the women who snubbed Markle.

‘You don’t snitch and lie on your family, then still want an invitation to the ball.”

You don’t snitch and lie on your family, then still want an invitation to the ball #PrincessPinocchio#DuchessOfNetflix #GoHomeMeghanMarkle — Yoru Barman (@heg_emon) September 12, 2022

Markle’s relationship with the royal family has been fraught since her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

The former actress accused unnamed members of the royal family of racism, meriting a rare public response from the Queen herself.

Markle and Harry abandoned most of their royal titles in a bid to reinvent themselves as American-style celebrities in 2020.

They’re still considered royals, but they no longer identify themselves as “royal highnesses.”

The Duchess of Sussex recently complained that the couple had been initially unable to afford a $14.65 million Southern California mansion — before securing a $30 million Spotify deal and closing on the property.

Polling from YouGov pinned Markle as the second-most unpopular member of the royal family earlier this year.

Only Prince Andrew, a royal disgraced by his association with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is more intensely disliked by the British public.

