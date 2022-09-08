Meghan Markle Did Not Travel to See Queen Elizabeth II, Harry Forced to Make Trip Alone: Report

American-born British royal Meghan Markle declined to visit Queen Elizabeth II in the hours preceding her death, according to a report.

Markle’s husband Prince Harry made a visit to the queen’s Balmoral Castle residence without her, Sky News reported. Harry arrived at the residence in Scotland on Thursday.

A source cited by Sky News indicated that Markle was in London as Harry visited his ailing grandmother.

Markle isn’t the only royal who did not travel to Balmoral.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of Prince William, remained in England caring for the couple’s children.

Doctors treating the 96-year-old queen had announced that they were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” on Thursday, spurring visits from the other royals.

Elizabeth’s death was announced later that day.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Prince Charles, who now inherits the throne, Prince William and Prince Andrew were among those present at Balmoral.

Markle has had a tenuous relationship with the rest of the royal family.

The queen issued a rare public statement promising an investigation after Markle accused unnamed members of the family of racism in 2021.

Harry and Markle gave up some official titles and stepped away from their roles as working British royals in 2020.

Elizabeth had ruled since 1952. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

U.S. President Joe Biden called Elizabeth “more than a monarch” in a statement released after her death.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.