Meghan Markle Raked Across Coals: Major Celeb Catching Heat for What He Said About Her

British journalist Jeremy Clarkson savaged Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a new column, with social media voices complaining that this was a bit too much.

A column in The Sun by Clarkson likened Prince Harry, who he calls a “warrior of woke,” to a “glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush.” (Basil Brush was a children’s TV show character usually portrayed by a hand puppet.)

However, Meghan was his prime target, as he explained the depth of his hatred for her.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” he wrote

“But what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she’s pretty cool. They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens,” he wrote.

Some people on Twitter pushed back.

flicking through The S*n while I was waiting in a caff and read this by clarkson. In what world is something so vicious and unhinged allowed to be printed? completely vindicates everything in #HarryandMeghanNetflix pic.twitter.com/aDXA2nc6J1 — Hannah Stacey (@hanstacey) December 17, 2022

The comments made by Jeremy Clarkson in @TheSun about Meghan Markle are misogynistic, hateful speech. The perverse, sexualised, degrading imagery & ‘dream’ is vile, disgusting, dangerous & quite frankly terrifying. Stop giving men like this platforms.#MaleViolenceAgainstWomen — Jemma Houghton (@jemmahoughton) December 18, 2022

Unfortunately, I’ve just seen some of Jeremy Clarkson’s column regarding Meghan Markle, published in The Sun. What a pathetic little man he is. I’m astonished that a national newspaper deemed it fit to print such vile misogyny. I hope there are repercussions. — Richard Mead 💙🇺🇦 (@1RichardMead) December 18, 2022

Clarkson’s writings come amid a report in The Times of London that Harry and Meghan are all but demanding a summit meeting with the royal family.

“It can be revealed today that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to ‘sit down with the royal family’ for a meeting to address their ‘issues’ after their damning six-hour Netflix series, which involved relentless criticism of the monarchy,” the outlet wrote.

Clarkson said everything in the saga of Harry and Meghan has been “so very obviously pre-planned.”

He mocked the couple: “The studied pauses. The mock incredulity. And the B-movie, soap-actress, quivery-voiced, more-in-sorrow-than-anger stories that are so obviously claptrap.

“Do you really think she would have entertained a move to New Zealand? That’s 13 hours away from everything. The spotlight of fame she craves so desperately would have been a 40-watt bulb, and no one would have seen it. Nah. She was always going to end up in California,” he wrote.

After Harry’s upcoming book has been released, Clarkson wrote, “Then she’ll do one called ‘I Think I May Be God.’ And then she’ll have exhausted the whole royal thing — so will be off.”

“We will see Diana-style photographs of her, all on her own, outside the Taj Mahal. And then she will be pictured gazing into the middle distance, on the back of a playboy’s superyacht and will marry a tech billionaire, and they’ll have a child called something vomitty like Peace. Or Truth. Or Love.

The prince, he wrote, “will be stuck in California with no friends, either there or here, no family to support him and an army of young girls who’ll believe Meghan’s story that the marriage break-up was all his fault because he’s, like, you know, sooooo a man.”

The danger, he wrote, was that a new generation that believes Meghan will have a warped view of the royal family: “Unless, of course, when Meghan takes her hand out of the ginger glove puppet, he remembers who he is and gives us ‘the’ truth. Not hers.”

