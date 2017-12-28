Meghan Markle’s Sister Slams Prince Harry After Controversial Remark About Fiancee’s Family

The half-sister of Prince Harry’s soon-to-be royal fiancee Meghan Markle is pushing back in the wake of a remark deemed offensive toward her family.

Following a break in tradition for the United Kingdom monarchy in which Markle was invited to a royal Christmas celebration despite not yet being an official member of the family, Harry raved about how comfortable the environment was for everyone, the Boston Globe reported.

“It was fantastic,” he said. “She really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there.”

Acknowledging it can be difficult for anyone to fit in with another family, especially his, he said Markle did “an absolutely amazing job” during her first official interaction.

He concluded with an assertion that prompted Samantha Markle, described in some reports as estranged from her famous half-sibling, to clear the air.

TRENDING: New Rasmussen Poll Compares Trump’s Approval Rating to Obama’s

The prince described his relatives as the family his fiancee “never had.”

In a series of tweets this week, Samantha Markle shared some details of her childhood, insisting that Meghan Markle grew up with a large, caring and involved family.

“Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses,” she wrote. “No one was estranged, she was just too busy.”

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Her tweets came just days after a Christmas Day plug for a forthcoming book in which she promises to reveal even more details about her early life with a future member of the U.K. royal family.

“Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like!” she wrote.

RELATED: Family Speaks Out 5 Years After Suicide of Royal Nurse to Kate Middleton

Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 25, 2017

Samantha Markle confirmed earlier this year that she is writing a memoir titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” though no release date has been announced.

“I think the British people and the world will be surprised,” she said. “There’s so much the public doesn’t know.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.