Meghan McCain Exacerbates Obama Divorce Rumors: 'They Live Separate Lives'

Barack and Michelle Obama have been out of the White House since 2017, but they’ve never been far from the spotlight.

And while that might have suited their progressive politics agenda just fine, it hasn’t worked out so well when it comes to attention to their private life.

And on Wednesday, Washington insider and former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain poured gasoline on rumors that the former first couple aren’t really a couple at all. And even liberal media outlets are paying attention.

On her podcast, “Citizen McCain,” McCain hosted an interview with Tara Palmeri, a journalist for the news platform Puck.

Among the topics: Rampant rumors that the Obamas are already split, and on the verge of an official divorce.

As the liberal website Mediaite noted in a report Wednesday, McCain broached the subject by pointing out that the state of the Obamas’ marriage was considered shaky by those who should be expected to know.

“I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people,” McCain said.

“I’m not talking about TMZ. I’m not talking about Perez Hilton, although I love him, he’s my friend.

“I’m talking about, like, very serious journalists telling me that they’re hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true. Do you agree with that? Have you heard that? Do you think it’s just garbage?”

Do you think the Obama marriage is on the rocks? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (775 Votes) No: 9% (72 Votes)

Palmeri said she’d heard the same — and that the word had been around for a while.

“But, yeah, we’ve heard that for a long time,” she said. “Like, I just heard that they live separate lives. Like, it’s just, that’s just what happened. But they are kind of like America’s sweethearts in a lot of ways and it’s, so, I think it would be devastating.”

Check out a portion of the interview here:

(Note: The whole interview can be heard here. But be warned, the Obama-divorce portion doesn’t come up until 36 minutes into a 48-minute conversation.

Most Americans would probably agree that an official split by the Obamas would be more devastating to the leftist end of the political spectrum than the right.

For American conservatives, who’ve been fed up with both Michelle and Barack Obama, since the pair entered national politics, a divorce between the two would probably be viewed like Henry Kissinger commenting on the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s — “It’s a pity both sides can’t lose.”

There’s certainly reason to believe the Obamas aren’t as close together physically as most married couples tend to be. Michelle Obama skipped not only President Donald Trump’s inauguration but also former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Those are the kinds of high-profile events married couples in politics attend together. (Even outside politics, normal Americans who might be going through a strained moment in their own marriages tend to put such differences aside to be part of major events in their families or social circles, such as funerals.)

Last week, possibly as a way to publicly signal the divorce rumors are false, Barack Obama posted a tribute to Michelle on social media for her birthday.

Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you! pic.twitter.com/WTrvxlNVa4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2025

McCain wasn’t swayed.

She called the image Obama used “a very weird photo.”

“And I think she’s a very pretty lady, and I was like, ‘This picture is not doing her justice for how beautiful she is,’” she said, adding she would “kill” her own husband “if he put a picture of me looking like no makeup with that lighting on social media.”

Palmeri didn’t sound sold either.

“And you know, sometimes you see this too in a lot of, like, celebrity divorces that are being managed. They put up the post, like, about their love for each other before the divorce, and it’s sort of like a way to lay the groundwork so, to make people think, like, ‘Oh, well it was like amicable, and they’re good people, and they want the best for each other,’ and, you know, and it’s just like, or it’s buying time,” she said.

“I also sort of wonder because, like, yes, a lot of the sources that I, like, am hearing this through, they’re very political.”

Meghan McCain — the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain — has spent a lifetime in the political-media world. (She’s made enemies right and left, it’s true, but it’s still her element.)

If she’s hearing rumors, she’s hearing them from men and women who eat and breathe Beltway relationships, and her very public comments on Wednesday will likely only make that gossip explode.

As “devastating” to liberals as it might be.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.