Meghan McCain attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala in New York City on April 26, 2023.
Meghan McCain attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala in New York City on April 26, 2023. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Meghan McCain Nukes 'Absolute Imbecile' CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins in Defense of Trump WH: 'Pull Her Credentials'

 By Johnathan Jones  July 24, 2025 at 6:27am
Conservative commentator Meghan McCain unloaded on CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday after a heated White House exchange involving Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

McCain referred to the CNN prime-time host as an “imbicile” and called for her press credentials to be revoked.

During an afternoon briefing, Collins questioned Gabbard’s motives in declassifying intelligence that indicated former President Barack Obama and his cabinet officials manipulated reports to falsely link Donald Trump to a Russian collusion hoax.

Gabbard dropped intel last week that she said showed Obama was part of a scheme to undermine Trump before he took office in 2017 by linking him to Moscow.

Collins asked her, “What would you say to people who believe that you’re only releasing these documents now to improve your standing with the president after he said that your intelligence assessments were wrong?”

Gabbard pushed back.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee has a very different function than the Office of the Director of National Intelligence,” she said. “The evidence and the intelligence that has been declassified and released is irrefutable.”

Leavitt stepped in to address Collins’ questions.

She took a shot at the media in the process.

Leavitt said, “The only people who are suggesting that the director of national intelligence would release evidence to try to boost her standing with the president are the people in this room who constantly try to sow distrust and chaos amongst the president’s cabinet.”

The press secretary emphasized that President Trump had confidence in his cabinet, Gabbard included.

McCain quickly took to X to torch Collins.

“Kaitlan Collins is an absolute imbecile and a pure partisan hack,” McCain posted. “Have some respect for the two women standing in front of you who are exposing lies, deep corruption and keeping the country safe.

“The White House should pull her credentials.”

McCain’s defense of Gabbard comes after she publicly ended her opposition to Trump following Gabbard’s appointment earlier this year, according to Page Six.

After almost a decade of working against Trump, McCain reportedly worked the phones to court support in the Senate for Gabbard’s confirmation.

“The White House thanked Meghan for her help in bringing moderates around to Gabbard,” a source told Page Six in February.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




