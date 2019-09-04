Meghan McCain Predicts 'a Lot of Violence' as Dems Ramp Up Call for Gun Grabs

As Democrats increasingly call for gun grabs under the guise of mandatory buybacks and other schemes, some are predicting a wave of violence in reaction to the tyrannical proposals.

Democrats, especially those with 2020 ambitions, have been fairly uniform in their calls for civilian surrender of firearms.

The surrender, often presented under the magnanimous guise of a “voluntary buyback,” would see firearms stripped from citizens using the same old tired scare tactics about mass shootings and buzzwords with no logical meaning like “assault rifle.”

The Second Amendment codifies the right of American citizens to keep and bear arms. Going against such an important part of the Constitution will undoubtedly have consequences.

During a Tuesday episode of “The View,” Meghan McCain sparred with her co-hosts over the issue, issuing a stern warning about what would happen if gun confiscations were to begin in the United States.

“If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote, period,” McCain said. “We got to have a different conversation.”

“If you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence,” she later added.

Watch the exchange between McCain and her co-hosts below.

McCain does not seem to be backing down, despite being greatly outnumbered on the gun issue.

She took to Twitter in a defiant post about defending conservative beliefs and constitutional rights, complete with a gif of Clint Eastwood.

Walking back into season 23 @TheView defending conservative beliefs and our #2A constitutional rights like…. pic.twitter.com/Qj27i5TXkc — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 3, 2019

Gun confiscations have historically not gone over very well in America, and indeed have been met with “a lot of violence.”

One of the most infamous incidents, the British attempt to disarm a local militia at Lexington and Concord, sparked the American Revolutionary War.

Throughout the course of the war, regular citizen-soldiers contributed heavily to the fight with their own muskets and powder.

Of course, nobody should be itching for a war now. The resulting violence, starvation and disease are not something the majority of America is prepared to handle, especially those in crowded cities.

But if Democrats want to continue with gun confiscation, they might be in for a heavy reality check courtesy of lawfully-armed Americans that will not accept politicians’ attempt to make them defenseless.

