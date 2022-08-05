Meghan McCain Rails Against Arizona Republicans for Going 'Full Blown MAGA' in Primary Elections

Meghan McCain — daughter of the late Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain — sniped Tuesday on Twitter that the state’s Republican Party has gone “full blown MAGA.”

All the candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump won in Arizona’s Republican primary elections.

McCain’s tweets were focused on Trump’s pick in the governor’s race, Kari Lake. The former Phoenix news anchor was running against former real estate developer Karrin Taylor Robson, who was endorsed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Robson led Tuesday night by as much as 10 percent as early voting and mail-in ballot totals came in.

However, after counties began reporting their Election Day tallies, Lake took the lead early Wednesday morning and went on to be declared the winner by The Associated Press and other news outlets Thursday night.

“Kari Lake will most likely win despite the fact that she was a lifelong progressive liberal, maxed out to Obama for her entire life,” McCain wrote on Election Day.

“All she had to do was vomit up MAGA talking points and people bought it. She is a fraud, a conspiracy theorist, and not up to the character of Gov,” the former co-host of “The View” added.

After Lake took the lead, McCain tweeted, “I see my initial predictions were right despite the initial excitement of Robson pulling ahead.

“Congratulations to my home state for full making the transition to full blown MAGA/conspiracy theory/fraudster. The voters have spoken – be careful what you wish for…”

Mediaite reported that McCain deleted a Tuesday tweet in which she described Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement as a “cancer.”

“[A]pparently the Arizona GOP would rather make a point about who can drink enough Maga kool-aid than win elections or actually govern,” she said.

John McCain was known as a Republican Senate “maverick” who liked to work across party lines on issues such as illegal immigration.

His most high-profile siding with Democrats came in July 2017, months after Trump took office, when the Arizonan voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act with a thumbs down on the Senate floor.







McCain wrongly tweeted that Lake was a lifelong liberal and “max donor” to former President Barack Obama.

Lake told The Western Journal she was a big admirer of Ronald Reagan and registered Republican at the age of 18 while he was president in the 1980s.

She briefly left the GOP from 2006 to 2012, first registering as an independent and later as a Democrat in 2008. She supported Obama’s first run for office over the Republican nominee that year — John McCain.

KPNX-TV reported that Lake gave $350 to Obama. The maximum donation amount allowed during that election cycle was $2,300 for both the primary and general elections.

She also contributed $500 to Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry in 2004.

Lake cited the “endless wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan under President George W. Bush as part of her motivation for the switch to the Democratic Party.

She returned to the Republican fold in 2012.

“Somewhere between Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, I think the Republican Party lost its way and became the uni-party,” Lake told the Western Journal.

In other words, there was not much that distinguished D.C. Republicans from Democrats at that time, in her estimation.

But Trump changed that in 2016.

“You’re either [an] ‘America First’ Republican, you’re an establishment Republican, which are kind of the NeverTrumpers, or you’re the Democrats,” Lake said.

Based on her tweets, Meghan McCain appears firmly in the NeverTrump camp.

