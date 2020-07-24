In a contentious segment on Thursday’s edition of “The View,” Meghan McCain criticized presidential niece Mary Trump for her tell-all book about the president, saying it was an opportunity for “a really good paycheck.”

“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” was supposed to be the Trump tell-all to end all Trump tell-alls, written by one of the president’s own family members. There was a bit of an issue, mind you, in the fact that the book was written by a relative who’d been mostly estranged from the individual she was writing about since a lawsuit several decades ago — but we were told she would really bring the goods this time.

Instead, the major “revelations” were that a) President Trump has a whole host of psychological problems because of the way he was raised and b) some (conveniently dead) guy named Joe Shapiro took the SATs for him.

And if you didn’t read The New York Times, she got your money — suckers. Yet, there were still media salvage crews working overtime on this one — failing to notice a slight mathematical issue:

Mary Trump DOB – 1965

Donald Trump DOB – 1946

Donald Trump SAT -1963-64

Mary Trump age at that time -0

This is what we call heresay…

Any questions simps? — Monkey_Jones (@MonkeyJones15) July 8, 2020

During Thursday’s show, McCain questioned the 55-year-old Mary Trump about the tastefulness of the memoir.

“I think I’ve made it clear to your publishers — I don’t like books like this,” McCain said.

“I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power, because they’re told from the one side and often the subjects are villainized to the point that I don’t actually end up believing the stuff written.

Is Mary Trump in this solely for the paycheck?

“There have been books about my family which are complete and total garbage, told from a skewed perspective, and [at] the end of the day you get a really good paycheck out of it. But I don’t think it’s that legitimate,” the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain said.

“What do you say to people like me, who think this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now?”

“You’re entirely entitled to your opinion,” Mary Trump said. “I think if you read the book, you see that I bring to the story my very deep experience within the family. I’m not some stranger writing it — I’m his niece.”

McCain then pointed out that while she may be Trump’s niece, she’s not close to the family.

“I certainly have extended family who I don’t interact with, or certainly only interact with at funerals and things like that,” McCain said. “So, I don’t think people like that would know the inner workings of my immediate family dynamic in the way that you present it.”

“I am not extended family,” Mary Trump responded.

“Donald’s my dad’s younger brother and my cousins, Donald’s children, are completely irrelevant to the story I was telling, which is in my view the foundational narrative about my family and how Donald became the person he is.”

Except, according to Don Jr., he hasn’t seen Mary Trump in decades.

If she was there I don’t remember seeing her, and other than possibly that one large family gathering, I don’t believe I’ve seen her in approximately 20 years. https://t.co/AU5L5nBSok — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 15, 2020

“If she was there I don’t remember seeing her, and other than possibly that one large family gathering, I don’t believe I’ve seen her in approximately 20 years,” he tweeted last week.

Trump Jr. was referring to a trip that Mary Trump made to the White House in 2017, one which radio host Mark Simone had tweeted about.

“She was in the same room in 2017 for a large family gathering. Eric didn’t recognize her, having never seen her. She has no photograph anywhere of her with Donald Trump,” Simone tweeted.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, she insisted that Eric Trump remembered her — although her version still wasn’t flattering to her cause.

In the book, she wrote she re-introduced herself to Eric, who said, “Of course I know who you are.”

“‘Well, it’s been awhile,’ I said, ‘I think the last time we saw each other, you were still in high school,'” she claims to have told her cousin.

Close family relative here! The president also called her a “mess” and “a seldom seen niece who knows little about me.”

….Tax Returns. She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest son of the Trump siblings. According to the New York Daily News, Fred Jr. died of alcoholism at the age of 42; when Fred Sr. died in 1999, his will was said to have short-changed both Mary and her brother, Fred Trump III, because of the Trump family patriarch’s disdain for their mother.

“I think he felt if it goes to the two children, it also maybe can go to the mother indirectly. He felt the mother was the cause of some of Fred’s difficulty, and Fred had a difficult life,” Donald Trump said in 2000.

The will led to an ugly lawsuit and — well, here we are. The point is that this isn’t quite Ivanka Trump going rogue. A relative who doesn’t like Donald Trump wrote a book about how she thinks he’s a congenital liar because of his parents, the ones who short-sheeted her on the will.

Remember that preposterous “Fire and Fury” book from Michael Wolff where the only “reliable” source was Steve Bannon running his mouth about a) things he didn’t know about and b) how important he was in the White House? That thing practically looks like “All the President’s Men” by the standards of the president’s “seldom seen niece.”

But about McCain’s argument that Mary Trump was going for the paycheck — don’t worry, her response to this was even better.

“If I had wanted to cash in,” Mary Trump said, “I would have done this 10 years ago … and I would not have been taking the risks that I’m taking. I mean, we’ve all seen how whistleblowers fare in this administration.”

If she really wanted to make the money, Mary Trump said, she would have done this in 2010, when Trump was the host of “The Apprentice” and not the most powerful man in the world. That’s when she would have gotten the real money.

Now, she’s blowing the whistle on him, which might get her downgraded from her role of being a niece who only sees Donald Trump once a decade to a niece who doesn’t see Donald Trump once a decade.

Mary Trump, truly a hero for #TheResistance generation.

Now if only she can get a hold of a Ouija Board and have Joe Shapiro confirm he took the SATs for Donald Trump, she should be in line for the Pulitzer.

Either way, however, she’s got the paycheck.

