Meghan McCain on Rand Paul: 'I Hate Him'

Meghan McCain criticized Sen. Rand Paul during a segment on Tuesday’s “The View” after he called for the media to reveal the whistleblower’s name.

“I hate him,” McCain said before the clip of the Kentucky Republican at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump was shown.

Paul had attended the rally on Monday night and talked about the whistleblower in front of a crowd wearing shirts that said, “read the transcript.”

“The whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs,” he said. “I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name.”

“He sounds so crazy. Why does he sound so crazy?” McCain asked. “He does.”

Whoopi Goldberg replied, “Because he’s forgotten the rule of law.”

Joy Behar pointed out that it’s illegal to reveal the identity of a whistleblower, and then said, “Why don’t you break the law and then you go to jail, Rand.”

McCain replied, “I’m not mad at that.”

Paul’s comments seem to echo a similar theme as Trump’s own remarks about the whistleblower prior to his Marine One departure.

“Well, the whistleblower gave a very inaccurate report. And, as you know, certain of the media released information about a man that they said was the whistleblower; I don’t know if that’s true or not,” the president said, according to a transcript from the White House.

“He gave a report — he or she — but according to the newspapers, it’s a ‘he.’ They think they know — they know who it is. You know who it is. You just don’t want to report it.

“CNN knows who it is, but you don’t want to report it,” he added. “[A]nd, you know, you’d be doing the public a service if you did.”

Trump is trying to use the impeachment inquiry and the whistleblower complaint to his advantage for the upcoming 2020 election, as shown by the “Read the Transcript” shirts worn by people at the rally.

“It’s brilliant marketing on Trump’s part,” McCain pointed out on Tuesday. “It’s much like ‘Make America Great Again.’ It’s really simple, it’s really accessible, you’ve got a bunch of people clapping and they’re like ‘Yeah, read the transcript.’”

“Read the transcript” is Trump’s latest mantra when talking about his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The partial transcript was released by the White House at the end of September and is being used by the Democrats in their impeachment inquiry.

