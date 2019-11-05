SECTIONS
Meghan McCain on Rand Paul: 'I Hate Him'

By Erin Coates
Published November 5, 2019 at 3:48pm
Meghan McCain criticized Sen. Rand Paul during a segment on Tuesday’s “The View” after he called for the media to reveal the whistleblower’s name.

“I hate him,” McCain said before the clip of the Kentucky Republican at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump was shown.

Paul had attended the rally on Monday night and talked about the whistleblower in front of a crowd wearing shirts that said, “read the transcript.”

“The whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs,” he said. “I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name.”

“He sounds so crazy. Why does he sound so crazy?” McCain asked. “He does.”

Whoopi Goldberg replied, “Because he’s forgotten the rule of law.”

Joy Behar pointed out that it’s illegal to reveal the identity of a whistleblower, and then said, “Why don’t you break the law and then you go to jail, Rand.”

McCain replied, “I’m not mad at that.”

Do you think the whistleblower's name should be released?

Paul’s comments seem to echo a similar theme as Trump’s own remarks about the whistleblower prior to his Marine One departure.

“Well, the whistleblower gave a very inaccurate report. And, as you know, certain of the media released information about a man that they said was the whistleblower; I don’t know if that’s true or not,” the president said, according to a transcript from the White House.

“He gave a report — he or she — but according to the newspapers, it’s a ‘he.’ They think they know — they know who it is. You know who it is. You just don’t want to report it.

“CNN knows who it is, but you don’t want to report it,” he added. “[A]nd, you know, you’d be doing the public a service if you did.”

Trump is trying to use the impeachment inquiry and the whistleblower complaint to his advantage for the upcoming 2020 election, as shown by the “Read the Transcript” shirts worn by people at the rally.

“It’s brilliant marketing on Trump’s part,” McCain pointed out on Tuesday. “It’s much like ‘Make America Great Again.’ It’s really simple, it’s really accessible, you’ve got a bunch of people clapping and they’re like ‘Yeah, read the transcript.’”

“Read the transcript” is Trump’s latest mantra when talking about his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The partial transcript was released by the White House at the end of September and is being used by the Democrats in their impeachment inquiry.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Erin Coates
Story Editor
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







