Meghan McCain Roasts Ladies on 'The View,' Calls Them Pathetic, Crazy and Old

Meghan McCain torched her former co-hosts on “The View” as a coven of crazy, old harpies who obsessively invoke her name because they’re “pathetic.”

McCain unleashed the vitriol Wednesday on Michael Malice’s podcast “Your Welcome” while slamming “The View’s” token “conservative” Ana Navarro for comparing her to Hunter Biden.

“The thing about ‘The View’ is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years,” she said, according to Mediaite.

“I haven’t been on that show in years. I’m just trying to live my life,” the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain said.

McCain left “The View” in 2021 after being a co-host on the left-wing talk show for four years.

She expressed disgust that her former colleagues still talk about her even though she no longer works there.

“I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time,” McCain said.

“I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, whole months without thinking about the show or anything. Apparently, I’m just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic,” she said, according to Mediaite.







McCain unleashed the scathing criticism and even threatened a lawsuit after co-host Ana Navarro suggested that McCain was just like Hunter Biden.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did,” Navarro said on the Dec. 14 episode of “The View.” “So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!”

When asked to whom Navarro was referring, she said, “I’m not talking about currently.”

Shortly after the episode aired, McCain accused “The View” of slandering her and threatened to sue.

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years — move on, I have,” she wrote on X.

McCain continued: “I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American — I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same — and I am no Hunter Biden.”

“All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning,” she warned.

Even those of us who are not Meghan McCain fans agree that comparing her to Hunter Biden is insulting.

Biden has been indicted on multiple criminal charges in two federal cases, including allegations of tax evasion. If convicted, the first son faces 17 years in jail.

Biden has been under investigation by the Department of Justice since 2018.

He is also being investigated by the House Oversight Committee for his alleged role in a sweeping influence-peddling scheme involving his father, President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee detailed much of that evidence in a “Bidens’ Influence-Peddling Timeline” on its website.

“Records obtained through the Committee’s subpoenas to date reveal that the Bidens and their associates have received over $20 million in payments from foreign entities,” it said.

In this instance, Meghan McCain is right: To compare her to Hunter Biden is derogatory and absurd.

