Meghan McCain Sends Message to WH Aide Who Reportedly Mocked Her Father: ‘We’re All Dying’

Meghan McCain, the daughter Sen. John McCain, has chimed in after critics went after President Donald Trump and his administration over an aide’s reported comment that dismissed the Arizona Republican.

Beginning Thursday, news outlets such as The Washington Post carried stories that said White House aide Kelly Sadler minimized McCain’s importance while discussing the confirmation of CIA director nominee Gina Haspel.

The accounts, which the White House has never officially confirmed, said Sadler told other staffers at a meeting that McCain was “dying anyway.”

Kelly Sadler is the White House aide who mocked John McCain’s terminal condition. May her career be in terminal condition. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 10, 2018

The voice is the voice of Kelly Sadler, but the spirit is the spirit of Donald Trump. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 11, 2018

After countless Trump critics attacked Sadler and the administration, Meghan McCain spoke out during Friday’s edition of “The View.”

“So first what I just want to say is, don’t feel bad for me or my family,” she said. “We’re really strong, there’s so much more love and prayer and amazing energy being generated towards us than anything negative at all.”

“And I feel so blessed. My dad is actually doing so well right now and I believe in the power of prayer, and I think it’s helping. So I want to thank all the positivity of people with that.”

McCain then directly addressed Sadler.

Should Kelly Sadler be fired for her reported comment about Sen. John McCain? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“The other thing I want to say is that, Kelly, here’s a little newsflash, and this may be a little intense for 11’o’clock in the morning on a Friday. We’re all dying. I’m dying, you’re dying, we’re all dying.”

“And I want to say that since my dad has been diagnosed the past, it’s almost a year, July 19, I really feel that I understand the meaning of life. And it is not how you die, it’s how you live,” McCain said.

McCain then praised her father.

RELATED: Here Are the Most Absurd Media Attacks on CIA Nominee Gina Haspel

“I always have had something to believe in,” she said. “My dad’s all about character and bipartisanship. And something greater than yourself, and believing in this country, and believing in the fact that we as Americans can still come together. And that’s something that I grew up in and feeds me every day, and I’m not scared of death anymore. I’m just not.”

Still, McCain said Sadler should have been fired for making the comment.

“Whatever you want to say in this kind of environment, the thing that surprises me most is … I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in when that would be acceptable and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job,” she said.

Sadler’s remark was intended to be a joke, USA Today reported, citing sources it did not name.

Sadler later apologized to Meghan McCain for the comment.

On Friday, “The View” co-host host Whoopi Goldberg used the incident to slam Trump.

“I guess the fish stinks from the head, because it’s easy to say something like that and not think that ‘ooh, that is a wrong-headed comment to make out loud.’ … Unfortunately, you are under someone who does this,” Goldberg said, referring to the president.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.