Meghan McCain Storms Off 'The View' Set After Argument Over Whistleblower

Another heated political argument on “The View” this week had conservative co-host Meghan McCain leaving the set mid-shoot.

Conversation between the hosts Friday had centered around reports of a member of United States intelligence community blowing the whistle on supposed diplomatic wrongdoings perpetrated by President Donald Trump, Fox News reported, when McCain and guest host Ana Navarro got into it.

The table erupted as McCain called her fellow hosts out for hypocritical behavior surrounding the reports.

Progressives in political and media spheres, McCain said, had been quick to attack WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for revealing the wrongdoings of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee prior to the 2016 presidential election, but seemed to support this week’s anti-Trump leaks.

Later admitting to having been “clumsy” in phrasing her initial argument, McCain attempted to circle back to her point.

With her fellow hosts arguing over what McCain had meant, and Navarro basking in the glow of applause from a rude sexual remark made at senior White House adviser Stephen Miller’s expense, she raised her voice to clarify.

“Excuse me! Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it,” McCain said.

Navarro responded, telling McCain to stop yelling, but was drowned out by crosstalk.

“I said, ‘Don’t scream at me. I’m two feet away,'” Navarro told McCain seconds later, when asked to repeat herself.

The argument was put on hold shortly thereafter by a commercial break, but McCain was caught on camera getting up from her seat and exiting the stage before the taping finally cut.

The tense Friday taping was hardly McCain’s first scrape on “The View,” however.

The outspoken conservative has been known to spar, often in no uncertain words, with fellow hosts — sometimes to the point of a blowout argument.

A discussion of climate change that took place on the show last December reportedly had co-host Joy Behar cursing McCain out during a commercial break, telling others to “get this b—- under control.”

According to The Hill, this was not even McCain’s first blowout with Navarro, with McCain having engaged her in heated discourse around immigration reform, media bias and even whether Navarro can truly call herself a Republican.

McCain’s return to the show this fall for its 23rd season was even seen as something of a surprise, with anonymous sources reporting this summer the conservative commentator was miserable on the show and considered rejecting ABC’s contract offer.

