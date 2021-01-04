Fighting words were flying fast and furious in the Twittersphere after 2021 began with a bristling barrage of tweets between the Arizona Republican Party and Meghan McCain.

The state party began the exchange with a tweet disparaging several moderate Republicans.

“As the sun sets on 2020, remember that we’re never going back to the party of Romney, Flake, and McCain. The Republican Party is now, and forever will be, one for the working man and woman! God bless,” the state GOP Twitter account wrote on Friday.

As the sun sets on 2020, remember that we’re never going back to the party of Romney, Flake, and McCain. The Republican Party is now, and forever will be, one for the working man and woman! God bless. https://t.co/L92mXiNWPi — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) January 1, 2021

Why do Democrats want Republicans to go back to being the party of Flake, McCain, Romney? Weird 🤨 LISTEN UP: The GOP is the Party of the American Worker 🇺🇸 It just so happens that all boats rise with @realDonaldTrump & he FIGHTS for the American Worker, so we #FightForTrump! — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) January 2, 2021

McCain, daughter of the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, has never been one to hold in her feelings when she believes her family is under attack. This weekend was no exception.

“Honestly whomever is running this Twitter account can go to hell,” she tweeted.

Honestly whomever is running this twitter account can go to hell. https://t.co/mH2pMzb0YW — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2021

“How’d that work out on election day in Arizona?” she continued.

How’d that work out on Election Day in Arizona? https://t.co/mH2pMzb0YW — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2021

Enter Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the state party, who not only took McCain to task, but also gave a shout-out to the party worker whose tweet set McCain’s teeth on edge.

“I think that was you and your mom … who voted for Uncle Joe? Who wants to be Kamala’s Ambassador to England? Who didn’t campaign for Republicans but instead backstabbed everyone from President @realDonaldTrump to me? That was ALL YOU. You’re a family of frauds,” she wrote.

I think that was you and your mom…who voted for Uncle Joe? Who wants to be Kamala’s Ambassador to England? Who didn’t campaign for Republicans but instead backstabbed everyone from President @realDonaldTrump to me? That was ALL YOU. You’re a family of frauds. — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 3, 2021



More back-and-forth followed.

Your correct I’m not in her league – I have integrity, honor, & honesty. I realize I shouldn’t punch down to her level, but patriots have had enough. We’re tired of RINOs ruining our republic. It’s past time to #SpeakUp. I thank Pres @realDonaldTrump for making it possible! #MAGA https://t.co/my1RysKabZ — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 3, 2021

The “elites” always want to own you & when they can’t, they try to destroy you. It’s been an honor to work with @conservatyler to expose the corruption inside our own party. The days of back room deals & payoffs, quid pro quo & deceit are over…and the swamp hates it. #MAGA https://t.co/AIs6JcxAiG — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 3, 2021

And someone is threatened by another McCain. https://t.co/GuRzzP782g — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2021

You just lost Arizona both Senate seats to Democrats, the general election to Biden and turned the state blue for the fist time in generations. https://t.co/GuRzzPoJqQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2021

The Arizona Republic noted that British media have floated the possibility of Cindy McCain, the senator’s widow, being named the next U.S. ambassador to Britain.

