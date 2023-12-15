Meghan McCain Threatens Legal Action Against 'The View' After Host Accuses Her of Crime

Meghan McCain could soon find herself in a legal battle with her former employers.

McCain, best known as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain and as a former co-host on ABC’s “The View,” suggested she might take legal action against the network for comments made by commentator Ana Navarro on Thursday.

During a discussion about House Republicans’ subpoena of Hunter Biden in their investigation of alleged influence-peddling involving his father, President Joe Biden, Navarro defended the first family.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name?” she said. “Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it.”

“Who at this table peddled on their last name?” co-host Alyssa Farah asked.

“I’m not talking about currently,” Navarro answered.

That brought a burst of laughter from the panel as it became clear she was referring to McCain.







Writing Thursday on the X platform, McCain said the comment was an “absurd, defamatory and slanderous” attack on her.

Should McCain sue "The View"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1814 Votes) No: 4% (84 Votes)

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues [at “The View” and ABC] bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis,” she wrote. “It has been years – move on, I have.”

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries,” McCain continued. “Not all politicians children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden.

“All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous.

“I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.

I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have. I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never “influenced peddled”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023

McCain, who left “The View” in 2021, admitted in an episode of her podcast with former CNN host Brian Stelter that she felt “miserable” while working on the show, which she described as a “very toxic” workplace.

“For me, being on ‘The View’ and being around so many people who have been on TV daily, for decades, I was like, I cannot live my life on camera like this anymore, because it’s bad for me,” she said. “It’s bad for me emotionally.”







“When I left ‘The View’ — and I quit, it was very dramatic — it was like a bomb going off,” she said. “When I was going into the studio to announce that I was leaving, my entire body was trembling.”

“What I thought I wanted was the most miserable I was in my entire life,” McCain said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.