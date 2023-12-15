Share
Meghan McCain Threatens Legal Action Against 'The View' After Host Accuses Her of Crime

 By Ben Kew  December 15, 2023 at 8:40am
Meghan McCain could soon find herself in a legal battle with her former employers.

McCain, best known as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain and as a former co-host on ABC’s “The View,” suggested she might take legal action against the network for comments made by commentator Ana Navarro on Thursday.

During a discussion about House Republicans’ subpoena of Hunter Biden in their investigation of alleged influence-peddling involving his father, President Joe Biden, Navarro defended the first family.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name?” she said. “Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it.”

“Who at this table peddled on their last name?” co-host Alyssa Farah asked.

“I’m not talking about currently,” Navarro answered.

That brought a burst of laughter from the panel as it became clear she was referring to McCain.



Writing Thursday on the X platform, McCain said the comment was an “absurd, defamatory and slanderous” attack on her.

Should McCain sue "The View"?

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues [at “The View” and ABC] bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis,” she wrote. “It has been years – move on, I have.”

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries,” McCain continued. “Not all politicians children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden.

“All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous.

“I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.

McCain, who left “The View” in 2021, admitted in an episode of her podcast with former CNN host Brian Stelter that she felt “miserable” while working on the show, which she described as a “very toxic” workplace.

“For me, being on ‘The View’ and being around so many people who have been on TV daily, for decades, I was like, I cannot live my life on camera like this anymore, because it’s bad for me,” she said. “It’s bad for me emotionally.”



“When I left ‘The View’ — and I quit, it was very dramatic — it was like a bomb going off,” she said. “When I was going into the studio to announce that I was leaving, my entire body was trembling.”

“What I thought I wanted was the most miserable I was in my entire life,” McCain said.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
