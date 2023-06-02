New media reports say a split that could end up in a divorce appears to be in the cards for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Paul Burrell – who was Princess Diana’s butler until she died in 1997, said Harry is remaining in the marriage to be near his children.

“Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that, but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell told GB News, according to SkyNews Australia.

NewsCorp columnist Louise Roberts told Sky News it could be possible that “he goes to the UK and she stays in the US, which would be diabolical of course.”

“There’s some pretty interesting sources that are painting a pretty bleak picture of what’s happening behind those glamorous walls of the Montecito mansion,” she said, noting that reports allege Prince Harry has already been in touch with divorce lawyers.

“Swirling together, it’s not painting a very positive picture of things at home for them,” Roberts said.

Sky News contributor Daisy Cousens suggested stories about a divorce could be a ploy for more media attention.

“It actually wouldn’t surprise me if these were very calculated leaks from the Sussex camp suggesting that there’s a split on the cards,” she said.

However, royal biographer Angela Levin said she is convinced Meghan is planning to dump Harry, according to the Daily Record.

Will Harry and Meghan divorce? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (474 Votes) No: 7% (37 Votes)

“I think she’s a careful plotter, and my feeling is that Harry is actually doing something that is negative, that’s upsetting, that will make you feel he hasn’t succeeded, that is very lowering. And that Meghan is going the other way and going around in gold and going to perhaps get a big part in a film and having a very good new agent,” she said.

“So she is absolutely separating from him. As you said, she hasn’t been anywhere where he really needed her. He’s got a mental health issue and he needs somebody there to prop him up. Anyone would actually, but she keeps away. So he’s doing all the nasty stuff, and she’s sailing on ahead. And I think that’s the beginning of the end of it for him because she’s planning,” she said.

“In my opinion, here is what she is doing, she was making sure that he’s in a hopeless situation so that she can get the children and he’s completely isolated from his family and friends,” she said.

A new report in the Sun says Meghan is partying in Los Angeles solo while Harry stays at home.

Hollywood broadcaster Tim Dillon said the couple is trying to make connections, singling out Meghan as the worse of the two.

“All they want to do is hang out with celebrities. I was at a party the other night talking to somebody about these people and it’s just constant with them. [Meghan] was texting the person I was with there. The point is they just won’t stop, these two. They’re like low-grade reality stars trying to attach to anything,” he said.

“I’m literally at the party and they are showing me texts of this woman begging people to like ‘hang out,’ she is trying to get places,” he said.

“I respect the hustle. I get what they are trying to do. A lot of people at this party were like we text her back, she’s a duchess, but we’ve had enough,” he said

The website FirstPost noted that divorce is not uncommon in the royal family.

Princess Margaret of England, the sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, divorced Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1978 after 18 years of marriage.

King Charles III divorced Diana in 1996, after being married to Diana for 15 years. His younger brother, Prince Andrew, and former wife Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage. Princess Anne, the daughter of Elizabeth, married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 and divorced him in 1992.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.