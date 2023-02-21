Parler Share
Meghan 'Upset' After 'Brutal' Mocking in Comedy Show, Could Seek Legal Action - Reports

 By Richard Moorhead  February 21, 2023 at 3:12pm
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, isn’t pleased with an episode of “South Park” that lampoons her and her husband, Prince Harry, according to a report.

The episode in question — titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” — depicts figures resembling the couple as attention-seeking celebrities under the false impression they are victims, much to the annoyance of the foul-mouthed children in the long-running animated show.

Sources close to the dissident member of the royal family call her “upset and overwhelmed” by her portrayal in the cartoon, the U.K.’s Spectator reported Tuesday.

Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex has seen only short clips of the episode; the report said she refused to watch the entire show.

Viewers have described the depiction of Meghan and Harry by “South Park” writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone as “brutal,” according to Yahoo.

The Meghan character identifies as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim” in the episode.

The Spectator reported the couple are so disturbed by the show that they’re “taking it out on each other,” according to a source.

Is Meghan taking the joke too hard?

Royal observer Neil Sean said Harry and Meghan aren’t taking the joke in stride, according to Fox News.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister,” Sean said.

“This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke,” he said.

However, a representative of the dissident royals rejected the idea of filing a lawsuit.

“It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports,” the representative told People.

One royal insider suggested that William, the Prince of Wales, would find the show’s lampooning of his younger brother amusing.

“I think he’s probably seen it and will have had a wry smile on his face [when watching],” the insider said of the heir apparent to the throne, according to the U.K.’s Mirror.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

The episode features Harry and Meghan moving to the town of South Park in a bid to avert press attention — all the while promoting themselves in a series of books and broadcasts.

The real-life couple pursued a career reinvention as American-style celebrities after resigning from active duties with the royal family in 2020.

It’s unclear whether Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles’ coronation in May.

Conversation