Megyn Kelley Bragged About Getting Vaxxed in 2021, Now Has Autoimmune Disorder - 'The No. 1 Thing I've Been Wrong About'

President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us, but millions of otherwise sensible Americans chose to ignore the warning.

“Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should,” Eisenhower said in his 1961 farewell address, “we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

Conservative journalist and podcaster Megyn Kelly, one of those otherwise sensible Americans who fell for the propaganda surrounding the COVID vaccine in 2021, admitted in a podcast episode posted to YouTube on Wednesday that she made a gargantuan mistake by getting the Pfizer shot and then spoke for millions of other outraged Americans when she asked, rhetorically, “Who among us has not seen a sudden death by a loved one, a friend, somebody else’s friend, etc.?”

Kelly made that comment during a lengthy conversation with Dr. Aseem Malhotra.

A British cardiologist, as well as a friend and advisor to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Malhotra spoke at length about the revolving door of federal regulators who, once they leave office, accept high-paying jobs with companies in the industry they supposedly regulated.

Approximately seven minutes into the conversation, Malhotra shifted his focus to COVID vaccine injuries and deaths.

Moments later, he acknowledged that he personally developed an autoimmune condition after taking the vaccine.

Then, he asked Kelly about her own similar experience. The host has admitted several times in the past that she, too, suffered from autoimmune-related problems after getting the Pfizer vaccine and booster.

“Yeah, that I tested positive for an autoimmune condition, though it was undiagnosed or unspecified which one,” Kelly said.

Are you surprised that so many vaccine injuries are appearing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (42 Votes) No: 95% (779 Votes)

“Right. OK,” Malhotra replied. “And in your mind you feel it may have been linked [to the vaccine]?”

Kelly then explained that she asked that very question of her rheumatologist, who replied, “Yes, I do.”

“In New York, you couldn’t travel. You couldn’t do anything unless you proved — it was just ridiculous,” the host recalled. “I wish I hadn’t done it, but I did.”

Malhotra then called for a global “moratorium” on the COVID vaccine.

In fact, the doctor painted a very bleak picture, which prompted Kelly to seek a silver lining.

“Right about now, a lot of viewers are having the water rising right here, like, they’re starting to get very stressed out because virtually everybody got the vaccine,” the host said as she raised her left hand near the top of her head to symbolize the rising water of anxiety among those who took the shot.

“And we have seen, I mean, who among us has not seen a sudden death by a loved one, a friend, somebody else’s friend, etc., over the past few years and wondered, ‘Is it related to the vaccine?'” she added before asking if Malhotra had anything to make those anxious viewers feel better.

The doctor replied that those who took the vaccine must face “uncomfortable truths,” but at least pulling it from the market and getting more information about it would keep people from worrying unnecessarily.

He then went on to say we are in a period of time, following the rollout of these vaccines, where we have to ask ourselves, “Can problems develop in three or four or five years’ time?”

“We’re basically ticking bombs,” he continued. “We need to really have this conversation.”

“There’s been no accountability.,” Kelly responded. “That’s the thing. I remember saying on this program, ‘If something goes very wrong with the vaccine, these drug companies are going to have to fix it because look at the number of people who are taking the vaccine. There’s no way they’ll be able to just allow millions of people to be vaccine injured and move forward.'”

“I’ve never been more wrong about anything. That is the number one thing I have been wrong about,” she continued. “They’ve moved on.”

Readers may watch the entire interview below. The conversation about Kelly’s autoimmune condition began around the 15:50 mark.

Of course, Kelly sang a very different tune nearly four years ago.

“Do what your doctor tells you to do and ignore everyone else,” she wrote on the social media platform X — then known as Twitter — in April 2021.

Am getting the j&j vaccine this wknd. Have zero qualms bc have spent a life immersed in a media obsessed with fear mongering that is often irresponsible and untrue. Do what your doctor tells you to do and ignore everyone else. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 28, 2021

Then, in early May 2021, Kelly reported that she had gotten the Pfizer shot and felt “glad to have done it.”

WARNING: The following post contains language that may be offensive to some readers.

Not posting a dumbass picture but FWIW @DougBrunt & I are one dose into the #PfizerVaccine & glad to have done it.

(We were scheduled to get J&J but turned out our local pharm didn’t have it. We had no worries about side effects nor did our doctor.) — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2021

Of course, the real question for Kelly and everyone who made the same decision she made is this: By the spring of 2021, why in the name of Hades did you still trust health officials, the federal government, and the media? After all you saw in 2020, how did their propaganda still work on you?

I ask this in a tone of outrage, though not necessarily against those who succumbed to the pressure campaign. And I ask it in that tone because, as Kelly noted, who among us has not known someone whose sudden illness or death raised very reasonable questions about connections to the vaccine?

Kelly asked for good news, and I think one such silver lining does exist. In short, we who lived through COVID will never again ignore Eisenhower’s warning about scientific “experts” and public policy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.