Megyn Kelly Calls Out Avenatti-Backed Accuser

On Monday, Megyn Kelly of NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” called into question the credibility of one of Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers, Julie Swetnick.

Swetnick claims that she was a victim of a gang rape at a party where Brett Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were present. She claims that she was gang raped after her drink was spiked.

Kelly, however, brought out Swetnick’s past outlying several instances where her testimony was less than credible.

“She faced allegations of her own misconduct,” Kelly says, “during a stint at a Portland company 18 years ago. That company claims that she told them she graduated from Johns Hopkins, but they learned the school had no record of her.”

Kelly continued, “She also falsely described her work experience at a prior employer. They said she engaged in unwelcome, sexually offensive conduct herself. They said she made false and retaliatory allegations against her coworkers, that they had been inappropriate with her.”

TRENDING: Democrat Awaiting Corruption Trial Found Dead at 56

She went on to describe how Swetnick’s employer said that she had taken medical leave from the company, then simultaneously claimed unemployment.

Additionally, Kelly brought up the restraining order that was issued against Swetnick from an old boyfriend who claims “she harassed him, his wife, and their baby.”

Kelly then came to the defense of the FBI and their decision to not look into these allegations made by Swetnick.

She said, “So, the people who are very upset that the FBI is not looking into Julie Swetnick’s allegations, there are reasons for that.”

Do you think Swetnick has a credibility problem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

As of Monday, the FBI has made no indication that it plans on interviewing Swetnick.

A panelist on the show continued Kelly’s sentiment saying that “for her own good”, Swetnick might not want to testify in front of the FBI.

Another panelist again reemphasized the point saying, “She has some real credibility problems. If I were a prosecutor, I’d have real concerns about putting her on a witness stand.”

Swetnick is being represented by Stormy Daniel’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti claims to have corroborating witnesses to Swetnick’s testimony, but has yet to release any details about them.

RELATED: Audience Laughs After Michael Cohen’s Lawyer Asks People To Donate to Cohen

According to the request sent out by President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, the FBI has until the end of the week to conclude their investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

The Senate Judiciary committee on Friday wrote, “The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.