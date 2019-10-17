Megyn Kelly Briefly Returns to Fox News, Defends CNN's Impeachment Coverage

After over two years since her last appearance as a host at the network, Megyn Kelly returned to Fox News on Wednesday and defended CNN’s coverage of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Appearing on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Kelly, who was fired from her show at NBC after suffering low ratings and making a controversial comment about blackface, was asked by host Tucker Carlson about a recent video released by conservative activist organization Project Veritas.

The video includes secretly recorded footage that reveals CNN president Jeff Zucker telling staffers to focus on impeachment as the network’s “biggest story.”

“We’re moving towards impeachment,” Zucker can be heard saying in a segment of the video filmed by now-former CNN employee Cary Poarch. “So don’t lose sight of what the biggest story is.”

During his Wednesday night show, Carlson criticized Zucker for his focus on “impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.”

“That sounded more like a political campaign to me than a news judgment,” he said to Kelly.

“Well, I mean, impeachment is a big story, right,” Kelly responded. “I mean, if the president of the United States is going to get impeached and possibly bounced out of office, it’s a major, major story.”

“I would say,” Carlson interjected in agreement.

“So I think that’s defensible on the part of Jeff Zucker,” Kelly continued.

But the former Fox and NBC host’s comments about the media were not all positive.

“But I do think the hyperfocus on [impeachment] by most of the media at the expense of all else is not new, right? Since the day Trump got into office, they’ve been hyperfocused on impeachment,” Kelly said.

“And this is one of the problems that the Democrats, and also, to some extent, the media is up against: that from the day he took office it was the 25th Amendment; the Emoluments Clause; Russia Russia Russia; obstruction of justice — all of those things, he has to be impeached.”

Watch the full exchange below.

Kelly went on to explain that since the establishment media has been looking for an impeachment story since Trump’s presidency began, the current buzz over Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may fall on deaf ears.

“No one’s paying as much attention as they otherwise would have if we hadn’t been told from the beginning that [Trump] needs to be bounced out of office,” she said.

“They can ratchet up the coverage all they want; I don’t know whether they’re convincing anyone who is on the fence or in the middle.”

Carlson and Kelly agreed that outrage culture feeds the “fever pitch” of media attention — and that it might be causing some viewers to tune out.

