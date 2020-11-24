Podcaster Megyn Kelly pulled her two sons out of their posh New York City private school after the school circulated a race-baiting letter that smeared white students as potential “killer cops.”

Kelly said the alarming letter — which nakedly pushed white guilt in an attempt to indoctrinate children — was a bridge too far.

Accordingly, the former NBC News star says she now plans to leave New York City because she can no longer tolerate the far-left agenda that pervades the flailing Democrat-controlled city.

“It’s so out of control on so many levels,” Kelly said last week on an episode of her podcast. “And after years of resisting it, we’re going to leave the city. We pulled our boys from their school, and our daughter is going to leave her’s soon, too.”

‘After years of resisting it, we’re going to leave.”@MegynKelly describes why she pulled her kids out of their NYC schools – and she, @GlennLoury and @Coldxman Hughes discuss how “woke” leftism has taken over schools. Listen below, download here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/Wljrlq7azf — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 16, 2020

Kelly, who noted that she leans center-left politically in some areas, said the catalyst was a shocking letter that circulated at her sons’ private school. Kelly has two sons: Edward, 11, and Thatcher Bray, 7.

Kelly did not name the school, but the Daily Mail has identified it as the Collegiate School, a private school on Manhattan’s tony Upper West Side. Annual tuition at the posh academy tops $53,000.

“The schools have always been far left, which doesn’t align with my own ideology, but I didn’t really care,” Kelly said. “Most of my friends are liberals, it’s fine. I come from Democrats as family. I’m not offended at all by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some things.”

Kelly said her sons’ school went too far this time with their left-wing brainwashing.

“They’ve gone around the bend,” she remarked. “I mean, they have gone off the deep end”

The controversial letter that Kelly objected to was written in June by Nahliah Webber, the executive director of the Orleans Public Education Network.

In the damning letter, Webber contended that “there’s a killer cop sitting in every school where White children learn” and that “White school districts across the country [are] full of future killer cops.”

The implication was that any white student could potentially grew up to become a racist cop who hunts down innocent black people.

“They hear the litany of bad statistics and stereotypes about ‘scary’ Black people in their classes and on the news,” Webber wrote. “They gleefully soak in their White-washed history that downplays the holocaust of Indigenous, Native peoples and Africans in the Americas. They happily believe their all-White spaces exist as a matter of personal effort and willingly use violence against Black bodies to keep those spaces White.”

The letter continued: “Yet whenever we talk about what’s wrong with the systems that train and socialize young minds to become violent and depraved adults who, say choose to choke people out as part of their jobs, all we ever hear is that Black children, Black families, Black communities, Black-NESS are ‘behind’ and stuck in gaps.”

She went on to argue that “if you really want to make a difference in Black lives — and not have to protest this s— again — go reform white kids.”

Megyn Kelly said the notion that a school would suggest that its white students are sleeper-agent “killer cops” is offensive and disgusting. (It’s also overtly racist.)

“Which boy in my kids school is the future killer cop?” she asked. “Is it my boy? Which boy is it?”

