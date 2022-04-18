Megyn Kelly Hammers Jen Psaki Over Peter Doocy Attack: 'It's Literally Your Job'

Journalist Megyn Kelly pointed out the obvious with regard to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s recent comment that the questions provided to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy make him “sound like a stupid son of a b****.”

“I know it’s annoying to be asked tough questions, but it’s literally your job to answer them in that role, and you’d do better to be honest,” Kelly told her audience on the April 15 edition of her talk show/podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

The comments by Kelly were a reference to Psaki’s April 14 comments during her on-stage interview with “Pod Save America,” when podcast co-host Dan Pfeiffer asked a question about Doocy, who often tangles with Psaki during press conferences at the White House.

“Is he a stupid son of a b****, or does he just play a stupid son of b**** on TV?” Pfeiffer asked, according to Politico.

Psaki responded by saying, “Well, he works for a network that provides people with questions that — nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy — but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a b****.”

Fox News denied it feeds its reporters questions.

“In his role as White House correspondent, Peter Doocy’s job is to elicit truth from power for the American public,” a Fox News spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement. “His questions are his own. He is a terrific reporter, and we are extremely proud of his work.”

That same point was made by Kelly, herself a former Fox News reporter, who noted the different approaches between the cable news network and NBC, where she also worked.

“I laugh, when I went over to NBC, and they were like ‘Here, the producer’s writing all the questions for you.’ I’m like, ‘Why would I take the producer’s questions? Why would I do that? Like, I’m the anchor, it’s literally my one job is to come up with my own questions.’”

She went on to say, “At Fox News, nobody ever wrote a question for me, ever. Not in a presidential debate, not on a big night, not on my nightly show, and I guarantee you, nobody’s writing Peter Doocy’s questions for him.”

This most-recent dust up between Psaki and Doocy has its roots in a January hot mic moment where President Joe Biden called Doocy a “stupid son of a b****” after the Fox News correspondent asked him if inflation would be a “political liability” in November’s midterms.

Biden later called Doocy to apologize for his intemperate remarks.

Kelly speculated the motivation behind Psaki’s harsh remarks about Doocy are linked to the fact “he’s the only one willing to ask her tough questions.”

In the near future, Psaki may find herself on the other end of the situation — that is, asking the tough political questions, instead of answering them.

Psaki is reportedly expected to leave the White House and join MSNBC this spring.

