Megyn Kelly: Leaked Disney 'Gay Agenda' Vids Prove They're Not 'the Disney of Yesterday'

One day after clips from an internal Walt Disney Co. meeting revealed the studio is trying to work more LGBT characters into its productions, SiriusXM host and podcaster Megyn Kelly said “we owe a debt of gratitude” to the Disney employee who made the company’s agenda clear.

“I don’t want you to work out your wokeism on my kid, OK?” Kelly said on her Tuesday show. “Do a movie that teaches tolerance, kindness, support for your fellow human beings.”

Clips from the meeting were widely circulated on social media after they were leaked by journalist Christopher Rufo on Monday. The video conference was called in response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by the media.

(Here at The Western Journal, we’ve been highlighting the media’s insane reaction to the Parental Rights in Education bill — and how they’ve willfully misinformed the American people. We’ll keep on bringing readers the truth. You can help us by subscribing.)

In the video, Disney’s general entertainment president Karey Burke said they would be greatly increasing the number of “queer leads” in Disney productions.

“One of our execs stood up and said, ‘You know we only have a handful of queer leads in our content,’” Burke said. “And I went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘That can’t be true.’ And I realized it actually is true.”

Disney production coordinator Allen March said the company was going to be employing a “tracker” to ensure they were creating sufficient numbers of “gender nonconforming characters,” “canonical trans characters” and “canonical bisexual characters.” In another, an executive producer for Disney Television Animation said the company had been pushing what she called her own “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

SCOOP: Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is committed to “exploring queer stories” and has created a “tracker” to make sure they are creating enough “gender nonconforming characters,” “canonical trans characters,” and “canonical bisexual characters.” pic.twitter.com/ddSzw4aqQv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

“So Disney and she have apparently made clear that they are going to be putting as many LGBTQIA+ in as many Disney movies as possible,” Kelly said on her show. “That they want these characters to become ubiquitous in the Disney movies, and I think that is totally unnecessary and out of line.”







“Don’t shove two-spirit people, which by the way is not a thing, and pansexual –I had to look it up, you know what that means? It means you’re attracted to everybody,” she continued.

“So you’re bi, I guess. That’s not a thing; that’s already a thing, they already have a letter. I’m sorry, but please, all these glommers who just want attention, it’s a new thing.”

Kelly then said, “it’s good to know — we owe a debt of gratitude to Kerry Burke for being so explicit about their plans.”

“Beware, you beware. Don’t put a Disney movie on in front of your kid before you fully come to understand what it’s going to be promoting, who it’s going to be starring and what agenda they’re pushing. They’re no longer the Disney of yesterday,” she concluded.

Disney has made a big to-do over the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation — a misleading title or a sign that Florida is really assiduous about not saying gay, since the bill doesn’t mention it once.

What it actually says is rather straightforward: ““Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” That’s it.

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

This is enough that Disney called for the “law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

But then, why wouldn’t they find this problematic? Disney believes they can inculcate your child in the LGBT agenda through your TV, computer, phone or tablet. One of their executive producers even called it her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

This isn’t the Disney of Snow White or Aladdin. It’s a wokeness factory, period. For the parents who are all broken up that their government-run public schools will no longer be able to “say gay” if their children are in third grade or younger, rest assured that the House of Mouse can indoctrinate them for you. For those who are disturbed by these videos, be warned: These are the values of Disney in 2022, and what you see here is just the tip of the iceberg.

