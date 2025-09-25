Megyn Kelly Puts College Leftist in His Place After He Claims Trump Caused Charlie Kirk's Death

Megyn Kelly didn’t waste any time putting a college student in his place on Wednesday after he tried to blame President Donald Trump for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The clash happened during a Turning Point USA event at Virginia Tech, where a student claimed Trump was responsible for Kirk’s murder.

“I want to know why you support a president who contributes to the rhetoric that got your friend Charlie killed,” the student said.

“You saw his rally recently, he said, ‘I hate my enemies.’ … Stephen Miller said similar things. How can you support him when he contributed to what got Charlie killed?” he added, taking out of context a moment of levity at Kirk’s memorial on Sunday.

Kelly fired back immediately and stopped the ill-prepared student in his tracks.

“What you said is not true,” she said, which sent the student into a meltdown.

“Seventy percent of political violence is committed by Republicans,” he falsely claimed. “Look it up! DOJ just pulled it. The DOJ just pulled it from their website.”

🚨 BREAKING: Megyn Kelly DECIMATES unhinged leftist student who BLAMES President Trump for Charlie Kirk's assassination during TPUSA's Virginia Tech event. This kid is insufferable. STUDENT: "Why do you support a president who contributes to the rhetoric that got your friend… pic.twitter.com/XzC28kf6kG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2025

Kelly then made it crystal clear who has been responsible for the violence Americans are seeing play out at an alarming rate across the country.

“First of all, let me take on the first premise of your question, that it was President Trump’s rhetoric that led to an assassin killing our friend Charlie Kirk. That’s a blatant lie,” she said.

She added, “It’s a defamatory blaspheme, and it’s inappropriate in this setting.”

The student tried to backtrack: “That’s not what I said.”

“Yes, it is,” Kelly shot back.

The student stammered, “No, I said he contributed to the political atmosphere, the tension.”

Kelly cut him down again.

“Well, then you have no point. Then your point is utterly empty,” she replied.

She reminded the crowd of the facts.

“[Kirk’s alleged killer] was motivated by leftist ideology. We know it from the bullet casings. We know it from the Utah governor. We know it from his own mother. Yes, we do! Let’s be really clear on that,” Kelly said.

The student tried another pivot, “Does that make it OK for the sitting president of the United States to incite violence against liberals?”

Kelly wasn’t having any of the spin.

“The president of the United States has not incited violence against liberals,” she accurately pointed out.

She then explained Trump’s actual comments at Kirk’s memorial.

Are you a fan of Megyn Kelly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1744 Votes) No: 2% (41 Votes)

“The president of the United States made a joke at the Charlie Kirk memorial, which was funny and self-deprecating,” she said.

She continued, “It was on the heels of Erika Kirk saying she, in an extraordinary moment, forgave her husband’s killer. And let me finish. And then President Trump got up and, making a joke, playing off of what Erika said, he said, ‘We disagree. I need to do better, Erika’s going to try to convince me, but I’m in a different place.’”

Kelly said that it was “completely normal for a politician to be thinking about his political fights.”

“And by the way, Trump has every right to loathe his enemies,” she added. “They tried to put him in jail for the rest of his life.”

The student erupted again, yelling, “Rightfully so! He’s a criminal!”

After Kelly pointed out that Trump was the target of two assassination attempts just a year ago, the exchange ended.

When pressed by Kelly to continue his argument, the student tucked his tail and ended the chat with cowardice.

“Thanks for your time,” he said, walking off.

The exchange perfectly illustrated what happens when facts collide with leftist fantasies.

Kelly, doing her best to channel Charlie Kirk’s spirited debate tactics, stood her ground and dismantled nonsense.

The student, like so many others, ran away when the debate became defined by reality, which is that no matter how much left-wing studies cook the books on political violence, the left’s rhetoric doesn’t match what people are seeing with their own eyes.

In fact, the chat happened hours after yet another ICE facility in Texas was targeted by violence.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.