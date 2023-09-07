Share
Megyn Kelly speaks during the 10X Ladies Empowerment Seminar at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa in Aventura, Florida, on Aug. 5.
Commentary
Megyn Kelly speaks during the 10X Ladies Empowerment Seminar at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa in Aventura, Florida, on Aug. 5. (Ivan Apfel / Getty Images)

Megyn Kelly Regrets Getting COVID Vaccine After Discovering Medical Issue at Her Physical

 By Laura Wellington  September 7, 2023 at 8:56am
Megyn Kelly says she regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine, explaining on her show Wednesday that she would have been better off without it.

Kelly told her guest, writer David Zweig, that she was glad her children hadn’t been vaccinated amid the heavy pressure to do so during the pandemic.

“I thank God I didn’t stick them with that vaccine,” she said. “I’m sorry I did to myself. … I regret getting the vaccine.”

“I don’t think I needed it,” Kelly said. “I think I would have been fine. I’d got COVID many times, and I — it was well past when the vaccine was doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

But there is another, more critical reason for her change of heart.

After being vaccinated and boosted and then having COVID, Kelly began suffering from an autoimmune issue, she said.

“And then, for the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical,” she told Zweig. “And I went to the best rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, ‘Do you think this could have to do with the fact that I got the damn booster and then got COVID within three weeks?’

“And she said yes. Yes. I wasn’t the only one she’d seen that with.”



Two years ago, Kelly was dismissive of COVID vaccine fears.

“Am getting the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine this wknd,” she said in a social media post on April 28, 2021. “Have zero qualms bc have spent a life immersed in a media obsessed with fear mongering that is often irresponsible and untrue. Do what your doctor tells you to do and ignore everyone else.”

Now, at 52 years old, this previously healthy woman and well-known media figure fears she might have permanently altered her future because she trusted authority figures who understand nothing but power and greed.

Certainly, she is not alone. Many Americans now feel similar regrets.

Last year, Kelly announced that her sister, Suzanne Crossley, who she said had been in “very good health,” died from a sudden heart attack at age 58.

The toll Megyn Kelly and her family have endured is extraordinarily sad.

Now she has come forward to share her story and her regrets — becoming a beacon of light warning others about the possible dangers of blind obedience to so-called experts.

Laura Wellington
Laura J. Wellington is an award-winning children's television creator, author, blogger and technology entrepreneur. A TED Speaker, she is the founder of the THREAD MB blog as well as the ZNEEX app, combining new friendships and walking on the local level.
Conversation