Megyn Kelly Reveals Sister Died Suddenly of Heart Attack: 'Spare a Prayer for My Mom'

Megyn Kelly announced Monday that death had struck her family with the loss of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, who was 58.

“Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said during her SiriusXM podcast on Monday.

“My sister died. She was 58. Her name was Suzanne Crossley. And she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack,” she said.

“She hasn’t been in very good health over the past couple of years. Just like sort of one problem after another. So it was sudden, and it was unexpected,” she said.

Kelly said she went to the Albany area, where her sister lived.

“I went up, got news of it right after the show, and went right up there and was there with my mom and my brother Paul and my nephew Brian, one of her three kids when she passed.”







“So, it was really hard. It was extremely emotional. My poor mom. As all moms and dads out there know, this is not the order in which this is supposed to happen,” she said.

Kelly said she was unsure at first about doing her show on Monday, but decided to go ahead.

“Maybe you can relate, but it’s more cathartic to work,” she said.

Megyn Kelly reveals sister died suddenly: ‘Spare a prayer for my mom” https://t.co/TNEZQybW5e pic.twitter.com/EFUxyKJCRj — New York Post (@nypost) October 24, 2022

Kelly said her sister’s death was “a reminder to hug the people you love.”

“How short and tenuous life is. And how important it is to stay close to the people you love. You know, we can’t all be perfect on that front, but we can make a little effort day by day just to, you know, shoot a text or return a call. I’m never very good at that. So it’s a big reminder to me,” she said.

She spoke about “how fleeting things can be.”

“And how we get ourselves so upset over s**t that doesn’t matter. This is one that does. And then you of course find out who your friends are. And who the jerks are in a situation like this too.”

“Between now and the next time I talk to you live if you spare a prayer for my mom and my sister’s kids. And my sister’s one grandchild. I’d sure appreciate it,” she said.

According to Crossley’s obituary, “Family was the center of Suzanne’s life and she was adored for her caring, witty and wise interactions with everyone she loved.

“She was extremely creative, enjoyed arts and crafts and any game with family. She played a fierce gin rummy and was eagle-eyed for those trying to palm the double five in Dominos. She loved to make fun of herself and taught her children how to laugh no matter what life throws at you,” the obituary said.

Kelly’s Friday show had included her speaking out about the future of CNN, according to the New York Post.

“They’re trying to turn things around right now. People ask me all the time: Do you think CNN can be saved? Now they have new management and new ownership [and] I think a new commitment to try to win back some Republican viewers,” she said. “Personally, I think it’s too late. They’ve already told half the country that they hate them.”

