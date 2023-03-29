Megyn Kelly Says She's 'F***ing Sick' of Calls to Ban Guns, Urges Country to Do Something Else Instead

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly ripped the country’s collective response to mass shootings on her SiriusXM radio show Tuesday, explaining she is tired of the singular focus on banning guns.

As she explained, quite eloquently and with a lot of emotion, there are other factors at play in regard to massacres such as the one that left three students and three adults dead at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

Police say 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who attended the school as a girl but later identified as male, killed Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, all 9 years old.

Mike Hill, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Cynthia Peak, 61, were also shot to death during Hale’s murderous rampage.

Kelly has a child who is the same age as the student victims, so this incident struck close to home for her.

“Three 9-year-olds were shot down yesterday by one sick person, in addition to the three school administrators,” she told her audience.

Kelly then commented on an issue that is ignored by people whose first reaction is to blame tragedies on firearms — the sickness of American society today.

“There’s something wrong with our society, and I for one am f***ing sick of the knee jerk, ‘It’s the guns. Get the guns,’” she said.

“We have 330 million guns — maybe over 400 million, by some counts — in America. They’re not going away,” Kelly said.

“We could do an assault weapons ban tomorrow. They’re not going away. All right?” she continued. “We have to take a serious, honest look at what’s wrong with us.”

Kelly suggested the country look at what motivated Hale to kill six people and stop brushing over other tragic instances of mass death.

“We can take a look at what’s going on in the case of this particular woman, trans person, she’s a biological woman, and figure out what made this person crack,” Kelly said.

“But we go through this every time,” she said. “We try to figure out the issues that led to this person to do it or that person to do it, and then we change nothing. OK? We change nothing.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Kelly concluded the issue of mental health needs to be seriously considered as a motivating factor for killers and would-be killers.

“And I realize it’s a big country and it’s a free country and you’re never gonna be able to stop them all,” she told her audience. “But that shouldn’t lead to just the constant shoulder shrugs.”

“I, for one, think we really need to take a hard look at, yes, mental health, and also institutionalization. Institutionalization,” Kelly said. “We need to make it easier to civilly commit people who are showing signs, red flags, that they may be the next school shooter.”

Indeed, what happened in Nashville has played out similarly in other schools over and over throughout the years.

In each instance, something was seriously wrong with the perpetrator.

There is a sickness in the hearts of these people, and it doesn’t help that the country has collectively turned its back on God and the values it was founded on.

But it’s not the guns.

Guns have been in the country since its founding. Firearms built America. They are as American as muscle cars and bowling, and a utility for some people as much as a weapon for others.

Americans have bought, owned and carried semiautomatic weapons in particular for more than a century.

What’s new in the equation is people have begun using them to carry out unthinkable horrors.

