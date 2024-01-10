Megyn Kelly Says Taylor Swift Made 'Wrong Move' in Controversial Golden Globes Moment

Talk show host Megyn Kelly ripped pop star Taylor Swift for a stone-faced reaction to a joke at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

During the show, host Jo Koy compared the cutaway shots of Swift that are now an integral part of NFL broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games due to her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to the celebrity close-ups used at the awards show.

“As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear,” Koy said.

That led to a shot of a stone-faced Swift, who slowly raised a glass of champagne and took a sip.

During her show Monday, Kelly said the look made it seem like Swift was pouting.







“One of the jokes that is getting a lot of attention is he made a joke about Taylor Swift, which was fine. I actually thought he was spot on with the commentary,” Kelly said.

“She did not appreciate it,” Kelly said.

After playing the clip of Koy’s joke, Kelly offered her verdict, noting Swift “looked angry.”

“So, can’t she just like show that she’s a good sport, right? I think she made the wrong move.” Kelly said.

”Come on,” Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, who appeared on Kelly’s show, said. “This is what bothers people.”

Kelly called the joke “a gentle swipe.”

“And by the way, she’s not in charge of the number of times the NFL chooses to put her on cam. That’s not her fault. It is annoying,” Kelly said. “And If she were smart, she would laugh like she was in on the joke.”

Kelly later said Swift’s expression “looked like, ‘How dare you question me and my popularity?”

Last month, Kelly called for a boycott of Swift after the mega-star attended a fundraiser for Gaza supported by a group that strongly supports Hamas.

“That is the group Taylor Swift thought it might be fun to help raise money for,” Kelly said.

“She owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology, and I hope they boycott her events until she issues it,” the host continued. “Because attending this thing was wrong. It was wrong.”

Swift was named Time’s Person of the Year. She also has the highest-grossing concert tour and concert film of all time.

