Megyn Kelly Scared Trump Will Be Taken Out: 'I Do Worry for His Safety'

Some prominent voices in the media have been saying something lately that Americans need to pay attention to.

On Friday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on YouTube, host Megyn Kelly expressed concerns that the “demonization” of Trump could lead to him being hurt or “worse.”

During a discussion with her guest, Dan Bongino, conservative radio host and author of “The Gift of Failure,” Kelly voiced her concerns surrounding the portrayal of Trump and its potential escalation as the presidential primary contest continues.

“You heard Tucker asked Trump about it when he interviewed him,” Kelly said, referring to an August interview between Trump and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Whether Trump is worried, whether there’s a realistic possibility, the left is going to so melt down as his power rises, as he rises toward a second term … that they try to do something to him, God forbid, or that they try to do something to our country.”

She cited the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 and other leftist violence, as well as the Democratic Party and establishment media’s efforts to inflate the importance of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021 — and place the blame for it exclusively on Trump.

“You know that the riots we saw around BLM, the total overreaction we saw to basically everything surrounding Trump, and certainly the way they described January 6 as the new 9/11.

“All those things are going to culminate in some sort of, like, serious meltdown for our country,” she said.

“… [Trump] is so demonized to the point where I do worry for his safety,” Kelly said later in the show.

” I think he’s been so — like, the left likes to use the term, ‘dehumanized’, ‘I feel dehumanized by this’ — is there anybody who’s been more dehumanized than Donald Trump?” she asked.

Are you concerned that Trump will be assassinated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (1046 Votes) No: 12% (136 Votes)

“… Trump is ornery, and he’s a fighter, and he’s controversial, but he, too, is a man. He’s a human. He has a heart. He has a family. As I started this off by saying, I just think [Bongino’s] book this kind of example does a good job of putting layers on that so people can be reminded it’s real,” Kelly added.

“Even though he’s very tough and he’s a fighter it doesn’t mean he’s incapable of being hurt and, God forbid, worse. So we need to, like, as you say, pump the brakes, make sure he’s protected,” she said.







Kelly is not the first person to worry about Trump being taken out.

In the August interview, Carlson directly questioned Trump about his concerns regarding a potential assassination attempt.

“It started with protests against you and then it moved to impeachment twice, and now indictment. Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you?” Carlson asked.

“They’re savage animals,” Trump answered. “They are people that are sick.”

A preview of Tucker’s Trump interview: “Do you think Epstein killed himself?” “Whatever happened to Mike Pence?” “Do you think we’re moving toward Civil War?” “Are you worried that they are going to try to kill you?” Oh man this is going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1enpTcaM77 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2023



During an appearance on “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast in August, Carlson voiced his opinion bluntly, saying, “We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously.”

Bongino, who is a former Secret Service agent, has also been vocal about the intense “partisan hatred” directed at Trump, expressing grave worries about his safety.

Fiery Dan Bongino concerning Trump’s safety. pic.twitter.com/UWpIe9SROL — Dee Dee Weeks (@DeeDeeWeeks) September 7, 2023



Former New York City Police Commissioner and author Bernard Kerik is another on the growing list of people in the know predicting some kind of attack on Trump.

After the August 2022 raid on Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida last year, Kerik tweeted: “And just like in other Third World countries, if today’s raid by Biden’s FBI does not stop Donald Trump from running for president in 2024, their next move will be Assassination.”

And just like in other Third World countries, if today’s raid by Biden’s FBI does not stop Donald Trump from running for president in 2024, their next move will be Assassination. https://t.co/lfdmpsgPNR — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) August 9, 2022



In 2018, a National Geographic report titled “United States Secret Service: On the Front Line,” revealed that Trump had been the target of an assassination attack by an Islamic State group which was foiled by the Secret Service.

But the threats Trump faces this time are closer to home.

As Kelly said, the media has succeeded in dehumanizing Trump to such an extent that the climate is ripe for an assassination attempt, as stomach-turning as the prospect should be for all Americans, no matter what their politics are.

It’s a warning that cannot be ignored.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.