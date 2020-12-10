Did you know Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a bartender? I can’t believe you didn’t know she was a bartender. Well, you’re in luck, because if you listen to her stump speeches or read her tweets, she’s going to tell you all about how she was a bartender. Bartender.

Just don’t ever joke about how the New York Democrat flogs the dead horse of bartending, or else she’s going to accuse you of having “disdain for the poor.”

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw found that out this past weekend. Campaigning for his fellow Republicans in the Georgia Senate runoffs, Crenshaw talked about Ocasio-Cortez’s previous career and how hard she says she had it.

AOC, he joked, “believes that the biggest hardship in life was figuring out whether it was still or sparkling [water] and you don’t know hardship till you’ve cried in the back.”

That was an apparent reference to a Dec. 3 tweet in which Ocasio-Cortez claimed that if Republicans “ever had to do a double [shift] they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling.”

“I was thinking, I was like, ‘Geez, I am so glad I did not have to do that in my former career,'” Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who was wounded in combat, continued. “That was our biggest problem in the mountains of Afghanistan, was figuring out, do we offer them still or sparkling, and what if they don’t like it? Rough out there, man.”

It’s clear what the congressman meant, but common sense doesn’t lend itself to hot takes. Hence, her response.

“The GOP acts like they care, but behind closed doors, this is what they actually say about the working class,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday, adding, “I wonder: did you have catering while bonding w/ wealthy donors over your disdain for the poor?”

The GOP acts like they care, but behind closed doors, this is what they actually say about the working class. Good to know how little you truly think of food workers, @DanCrenshawTX. I wonder: did you have catering while bonding w/ wealthy donors over your disdain for the poor? https://t.co/qrZShdTbME — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2020

Except he didn’t have disdain for the poor. He had disdain for AOC’s risible origin story, in which a working-class bartender (who, um, graduated from Boston University, a private college, with a degree in international relations and economics) was able to get a seat in Congress after working literally the hardest job ever. That’s what he was satirizing.

But, as former Fox News host Megyn Kelly noted on her podcast, this isn’t an uncommon thing for AOC. “She likes to play the victim,” Kelly said.

“You’ve got the AOC wing of the party versus the more moderate, we’re told that’s more the Biden wing of the party,” she told Crenshaw, her guest on an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast released Wednesday.

“And I know you’ve had some dust-ups with her, including on Twitter just in the last couple of days where you know, she likes to play the victim a lot. A lot,” she said.

“The Democrat culture has become so extreme, and left them behind. Just because you support union bosses, doesn’t mean you’re necessarily supporting the union worker…”@DanCrenshawTX on AOC, and the “radical” leftward drift of the Dems. Download here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/yEL0XMfMJg — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) December 9, 2020

“And you’re actually kind of fun because you’re always calling her out on it, and then what I notice is if she makes a false claim of victimhood and you call her out on it, then she reacts as a victim in response to your latest tweet. Like your latest tweet has made her yet another victim.

“It’s just a never-ending cycle of how mean you are and how victimized she is and, you know, the Republicans writ large are awful because of something you said in response to her.”

Does AOC like to play the victim?

When asked about her “approach to social media and messaging,” Crenshaw said that AOC was merely skilled in using rhetoric.

“She’s good at this kind of juvenile argumentation, but it is juvenile. And it is always below the belt. It’s never honest. It’s always a misconstruing of words,” he said.

We can go through a BuzzFeed-style list of how Ocasio-Cortez — one of the most powerful politicians under the age of 35 in recent U.S. history — believes she’s being crucified any time the slightest breeze of disapproval wafts her way.

I assume you have a good memory and limited patience, so I’ll instead point to the perfect distillation of AOC’s martyrdom complex — which somehow came in the midst of “Knock Down the House,” the hagiographic 2019 Netflix documentary that chronicled, in part, her upstart congressional campaign against incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley:

I can do this

I am experienced enough to do this

I am knowledgeable enough to do this

I am prepared enough to do this

I am mature enough to do this

I am brave enough to do this Thank you @AOC for being *humble enough* to provide this mantra to fight & win.pic.twitter.com/Oc2ZjM0RAu — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) July 5, 2019

She’s so awesome, but her challenger has the unmitigated gall not to acknowledge it. She’s being victimized by a politician who won’t roll over and simply admit she’s good enough, she’s smart enough, and doggone it, the comrades like her.

I’d like to believe you can only go so far with this attitude, but here you have AOC challenging that belief.

She’s a one-woman refutation of the Peter Principle, the management axiom that holds that, in a hierarchy, we rise to the level of our incompetence. Nearest I can tell, Ocasio-Cortez hit that a long time ago.

Don’t tell her that, though, lest you further victimize her further. And don’t you dare bring up the still and the sparkling water. The poor woman has had enough.

And please, if you can, buy one of her $60 sweatshirts to show how much you care. Surely you will concede it’s the least you can do for this victimized woman.

